Lamar Jackson Shines Again, Ravens Roll Past Patriots 37-26

Lamar Jackson paved the way for a wild Ravens victory against the Patriots.

And after blowing a three-touchdown lead last week against the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore's defense made some key plays down the stretch to preserve the 37-26 victory in Week 3.

It is the first time the Ravens have ever beaten New England on the road during the regular season.

Jackson completed 18 of 29 passes for 218 yards with four touchdowns. He also ran for 107 yards with a score.

Jackson is the first player in franchise history to throw at least three touchdown passes in each of the team's first three games of a season, according to ESPN Stats. He is making a strong case for a second MVP.

Tight end Mark Andrews caught 8 passes for 89 yards with two touchdowns.

Ravens (2-1) running back J.K. Dobbins had 23 yards on 7 carries in his season debut after recovering from a knee injury.

Baltimore could not generate much of a pass rush, it struggled against the run and there were issues in the secondary, but none of that mattered.

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters had an interception and recovered a fumble that was forced by rookie Kyle Hamilton. Peters has 32 career interceptions — the most in the NFL.

Josy Bynes and Marlon Humphrey also had key interceptions that stalled drives.

Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen dropped an interception that could have been returned for a pick-six. Instead, Queen could not hold onto the ball, and running back Damian Harris scored from two yards on the next snap that gave the Patriots a 20-14 lead.

However, the Ravens answered with an impressive drive and took a 21-20 lead on Josh Oliver's first career touchdown — a 1-yard pass from Jackson.

After Duvernay had a 43-yard punt return, Jackson had a 38-yard scamper that put the ball on the 6. Jackson then hit Duvernay for a 4-yard touchdown for a 28-20 lead.

The Ravens scored touchdowns on three straight possessions.

An interception by Bynes ended New England's next drive.

That set up a 56-yard field goal by Justin Tucker for a 31-20 lead with 2:33 left in the third quarter.

A fumble by Rashod Bateman on the next play from scrimmage gave the Patriots (1-2) back the ball.

Humphrey bailed the Ravens out with an interception in the end zone. Humphrey was sidelined during last Sunday's fourth-quarter collapse.

The Patriots were driving again, but Hamilton forced a fumble that was recovered by Peters that kept the Ravens ahead.

Jackson put the game away with a 9-yard score.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones completed 22 of 32 passes for 321 yards with three interceptions before leaving in the fourth quarter with an injury.



The Patriots had 145 yards rushing.

The Ravens dealt with adversity almost immediately as starting left tackle Pat Mekari (ankle) and outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) had to leave the game with injuries. Baltimore was forced to use its third left tackle in three games and the Ravens are already thin at outside linebacker.

The Ravens took a 7-0 lead with 4:09 left in the first quarter on a shovel pass from Jackson to Andrews, who had four catches for 39 yards on that drive.

Andrews has 32 career receiving touchdowns, second only to Todd Heap (41) for the most in franchise history.

The Patriots took a 10-7 lead with 5:58 left in the half on a 3-yard run by Jones — the first of his career.

Baltimore answered on the ensuing drive. Jackson put together a nine-play 75-yard scoring drive capped by a 16-yard touchdown pass to Andrews that gave the Ravens the lead.

However, the Patriots managed a late drive and pulled to within 14-13 at the break on a 50-yard field goal by Nick Folk.

Jackson was 10 of 15 for 99 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He was also sacked four times and ran four times for 41 yards.