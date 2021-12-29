Lamar Jackson to Return to Practice for First Time in More Than Two Weeks

Baltimore QB has been out with an ankle injury.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, opening the door for him to start the final two critical games for the Ravens, according to coach John Harbaugh.

It was the first time Jackson practiced since injuring his ankle in the first quarter of Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns.

Baltimore is mired in a four-game losing streak and likely needs to beat both the Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale to make the playoffs for a fourth straight season.

Jackson has thrown for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, He also leads the team with 767 yards rushing.

His backup Tyler Huntley remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but he is expected to be back at practice, according to Harbaugh.

In two career starts, Huntley has thrown for 434 yards and produced four total touchdowns (two passing and two rushing). His 434 yards and four total touchdowns are the most by a Ravens’ homegrown quarterback in the first two starts of a career.

The Miami Dolphins knocked the Ravens out of the seventh and final AFC playoffs spot with a 20-3 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 16.

Baltimore (8-7) is still very much alive for the postseason, but now it needs help.

The Ravens need to beat the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) over the final two weeks to put themselves in position for a playoff berth.

The Ravens would earn the seventh seed if they win out and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) and Dolphins (8-7) each lose at least one more game.

The Dolphins beat the Ravens 22-10 in Week 10 and hold the tiebreaker against them.

The Ravens are also still alive for an AFC North title despite their 1-4 record in the division.

The Cincinnati Bengals would have to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) and Cleveland Browns (7-8), which would open the door for the Ravens to win the crown.

The Bengals can clinch the AFC North this week with a win over the Chiefs or a Ravens loss against the Rams and a Steelers tie versus the Browns).