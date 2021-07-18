Lamar Jackson: Top Five Career Wins As  Ravens QB

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has gone 30-7 in the regular season as a starter, compiling some dominant victories over that stretch.

Some of those victories have been thrilling and downright heroic.

Here are Jackson's "Top Five Wins" as a starter:

5. Nov. 18, 2018, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Ravens 24, Cincinnati Bengals 21

Summary: The Jackson era officially began in Baltimore with an impressive performance against the Bengals in Week 11. The then-rookie quarterback produced 269 yards of total offense (150 passing, 119 rushing) in the Ravens victory. Jackson then led the Ravens to wins in five of the next six games en route to a 10-6 finish and the AFC North championship.

4. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

Ravens 47, Cleveland Browns 42

Summary: The Ravens were facing a fourth-and-5 and trailing by one point with under two minutes left in a critical game against the Browns in Week 14. Jackson was already in the locker room with cramps and now his backup, Trace McSorley was sprawled on the turf with a knee injury. Seconds later, Jackson emerged and threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown for a 42-35 lead with 1:51 left in the game. Jackson then set up Tucker's 55-yard field goal with seven seconds left for a 47-42 victory. It was voted as the Game of the Year by the NFL Network.

3. Oct. 20, 2019, Seattle Seahawks, CenturyLink Field, Seattle

Ravens 30, Seattle Seahawks 17

Summary: Jackson ran for 116 yards and a touchdown and even inspired a play call in a hard-fought, impressive win at Seattle. With 1:24 left in the third quarter and the game tied at 13, the Ravens faced a fourth-and-2 at the Seahawks’ 8-yard line. coach John Harbaugh then sent the field goal unit from the sideline. As he came off the field, Jackson told the coach, “Let’s go for it.” Harbaugh called a timeout, and Jackson rewarded the decision to “go for it” with an 8-yard touchdown run through the right side of the line for a 20-13 lead. Jackson then directed a 13-play, 86-yard, 9-minute drive that ended with a K Justin Tucker 22-yard field goal.

2. Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Ravens 26, Cleveland Browns 24

Summary: The Ravens won the AFC North and ended a three-year playoff drought with a dramatic victory over the Browns in a game that wasn’t decided until 1:02 was left in the contest. That’s when Pro Bowl LB C.J. Mosley intercepted quarterback Baker Mayfield on a fourth-and-10 at the Baltimore 39-yard line. Jackson carried the ball 20 times for 90 yards with two touchdowns.

1. Jan. 10, 2021, Nissan Stadium, Nashville

Ravens 20, Tennessee Titans 13

Summary: Jackson quieted his small circle of critics, running for 136 yards with a long touchdown to lead Baltimore past the Titans in the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs. It was the first postseason victory of Jackson's young career and earned him the game ball from Harbaugh. Jackson ran for 136 yards. He also completed 17 of 24 pass attempts for 179 yards with an interception. After the Ravens fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter, Jackson tied the game with an electrifying 48-yard touchdown run. It was the second-longest scoring run by a quarterback in the history of the postseason.