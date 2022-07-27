Lamar Jackson One of Tops QBs in Game's Last 2 Minutes

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson has been one of the NFL's best quarterbacks in the final two minutes of a game.

Since Jackson took over the starting job in Week 11 of 2008, there have been 25 quarterbacks with at least 50 dropback passes in the fourth quarter with the game separated by one score with two minutes or less remaining.

Among these 25 quarterbacks, Jackson ranks:

Second in QB rating (100)

Third in completion percentage (66 percent)

12th in yards per pass attempt.

Jackson also has the second-most rushing yards of any player in those situations.

Jackson led the Ravens to several key comebacks last season. He erased:

An 11-point deficit to the Kansas City

Ravens 36, Chiefs 35

A 16-point deficit to the Indianapolis

Ravens 31, Colts 25 OT

A 14-point, third-quarter deficit to Minnesota.

Ravens 34, Vikings 31

This contradicts the comments from an anonymous defensive coordinator made to The Athletic.

“If he has to pass to win the game, they ain’t winning the game,” the coordinator said. “He’s so unique as an athlete and he’s really a good football player, but I don’t (care) if he wins the league MVP 12 times, I don’t think he’ll ever be a 1 as a quarterback. He’ll be a 1 as a football player, but not as a quarterback.

"So many games come down to two-minute, and that is why they have a hard time advancing even when they are good on defense. Playoffs are tight. You have to be able to throw the ball, and he is just so inconsistent throwing the ball. It is hit or miss.”