Lamar Jackson's Impact on Trace McSorley's Trade

Cardinals did Ravens a favor.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was feeling ill heading into the game against the Chicago Bears. 

As a result, the coaches didn't know whether he would be able to play.

And there was another huge problem.

The Arizona Cardinals were planning to snag Baltimore's third-string quarterback Trace McSorley off their practice squad.

This meant the Ravens could possibly have only one quarterback available — Tyler Huntley — for the matchup against the Bears if Jackson was sidelined.

Indeed, Jackson could not play and the Cardinals agreed to wait a day to bring in McSorley so he could be the No. 2 quarterback in Chicago. 

“We need you to hang around,” McSorley told the Breneman Shows Up show. ‘If Arizona is cool with it, you hang around till Sunday and still travel with the team. If he wakes up Sunday and isn’t feeling good, you will be elevated. ... I suited up Sunday, had a flight out Monday morning to Arizona.”

In three career games with the Ravens, Trace McSorley completed 3-of-10 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Huntley got the start against the Bears and led the Ravens to a game-winning drive with under two minutes remaining. Devonta Freeman's 3-yard score gave Baltimore the spirited 16-13 victory. 

Huntley completed 26 of 36 pass attempts for 219 yards with an interception. He also ran for 40 yards on seven carries and was sacked six times. 

McSorley was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In three career games, McSorley completed 3-of-10 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Huntley and McSorley had a heated battle in last year's training camp for the No. 2 job behind Jackson.

The Ravens are moving forward with Huntley as the main backup. McSorley is still with the Cardinals. 

