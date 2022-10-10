Marcus Peters Earning 'Ravens Purple Heart Award' for Week 5 Performance

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters entered the Week 5 game against Cincinnati Bengals listed as questionable.

That was potentially problematic for the Ravens, who struggled against the quarterback Joe Burrow and the rest of the Bengals' offense last season.

Peters will be nominated for the Ravens' Purple Heart award, which recognizes those who fight through an injury and play that game.

He was not only active but played all 63 snaps and made several huge plays in the Ravens' 19-17 victory.

In one instance, Peters blew up wide receiver Tyler Boyd on a 13-yard sack with Burrow in the end zone, which was a key moment in the game.

The Bengals went from 2nd-and-goal from the 2 to third down from the 14.

“I’m going to tell you what – that was a big play," coach John Harbaugh said. "There were a lot of things happening on that drive that we’re going to have to go back and look at. I don’t know about some of the stuff that took place there, but it got down to the six-inch line or something like that. For [Marcus Peters] to make that play – maybe it was the two-yard line."

Peters has been solid for the Ravens since missing last season with a knee injury.

Last week, Peters had to be restrained on the sideline in the final minutes of the 23-20 loss to the Bills and he exchanged words with Harbaugh, who didn't expect any carryover from the incident.

“Marcus is an emotional guy; I’m an emotional guy," Harbaugh said. "I’m not worried about that at all. We’ll be fine. What I said last night about Marcus stands, that’s how I feel about him. I don’t anticipate any issues at all."