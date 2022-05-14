Marcus Williams Already Named Ravens Most Underrated Player

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marcus Williams hasn't even played a snap for the Ravens and he's already getting attention.

Williams was named as Baltimores' Most Underrated Player by Pro Football Focus.

"It’s unfair to Williams that he’s forever attached to the Minneapolis Miracle as the player in the wrong place, at the wrong time and doing the wrong thing while Stefon Diggs trotted into the end zone to steal a win, and it probably taints his league-wide perception," PFF"s Sam Monson wrote. "Overall, Williams has been a phenomenally consistent player in the NFL, earning an overall PFF grade of at least 74.0 in each season of his career. Three of his five years of play have seen him earn an 84.3-plus coverage grade, and now he goes to a defense in Baltimore with the potential to maximize his coverage skills and overall impact."

Baltimore has been looking for a ball-hawking free safety that can play center field since Ed Reed departed.

Now, the Ravens have Williams and Kyle Hamilton, the 14th overall pick in this year's draft.

Last year for the New Orleans Saints, Williams had a career-high 74 tackles with two interceptions and eight passes defensed. He was also solid in coverage and is an effective hitter.

Williams is only 25 years old and he should be able to help create turnovers, which is an area of focus for the Ravens.

He's produced at least 50 tackles and multiple interceptions in each of his first five NFL seasons (2017-21), joining Tyrann Mathieu, Jordan Poyer and Justin Simmons for the league’s longest active such streak.

Williams earned PFWA All-Rookie team honors in 2017 after posting 71 tackles (56 solo), seven passes defensed, and four interceptions. Among rookie defensive backs that season, he tied for third in tackles (71), while tying for second in interceptions (four).