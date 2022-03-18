Marcus Williams Brings 'Great Instincts, Range, Ball-Hawking Ability' to Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – The Ravens have been looking for a ball-hawking free safety that can play center field since Ed Reed departed.

GM Eric DeCosta is confident he found that player in Marcus Williams.

"It’s some of the things we saw on tape when he played in college at Utah and then just having had the chance to watch him in the NFL," DeCosta said. "[He has] great instincts, eyes, range, ball-hawking ability. [He’s] a good support player down low. He can come down effectively and make tackles. [He’s] just a guy that has an opportunity to make critical plays in critical situations. We’ve played against him.

"I also think that just talking to other people about him, I can’t tell you the amount of either players that have played for us in the past – Eric Weddle, for instance – who reached out to me about Marcus, as well, and people like that. But [he] just kind of fits us."

Baltimore inked Williams to a five-year, $70 million deal earlier this week.

Last year for the New Orleans Saints, Williams had a career-high 74 tackles with two interceptions and eight passes defensed. He was also solid in coverage and is an effective hitter.

Williams is only 25 years old and he should be able to help create turnovers, which is an area of focus for the Ravens.

Williams will be paired with strong safety Chuck Clark, who is one of the team's top playmakers.

Baltimore has a pair of former All-Pro cornerbacks in Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters. Both of those players suffered season-ending injuries last year, but they are expected to return healthy.

"They’re all talented players, and they all go get the ball," Williams said. "They’re all high-caliber guys, and I feel like I fit right in with that, and I feel like I can just help us elevate to another level, as well.”

Since entering the NFL in 2017, Williams ranks seventh among all safeties (and 12th overall in the NFL) with 15 total interceptions. Over the past five seasons, his 15 thefts led all Saints defenders and rank second (Tre’Davious White – 16) among all players from the 2017 NFL Draft class.

Williams produced at least 50 tackles and multiple interceptions in each of his first five NFL seasons (2017-21), joining Tyrann Mathieu, Jordan Poyer and Justin Simmons for the league’s longest active such streak.

Williams earned PFWA All-Rookie team honors in 2017 after posting 71 tackles (56 solo), seven passes defensed, and four interceptions. Among rookie defensive backs that season, he tied for third in tackles (71), while tying for second in interceptions (four).

Williams is confident he'll be a perfect fit in Baltimore.

"It’s about the family environment that they already said that they have," Williams said. "You’ve seen over the years the type of success they’ve had and the type of guys they bring in – hardworking guys, ready to work – and that’s the type of person I am. I feel like I fit, because I’m always ready to compete no matter what. Every day is an opportunity to compete and to get better.

"There’s always somebody else trying to get to where you’re at, so for me – that’s what I do – I have to compete. Somebody is trying to take my spot. I mean, I don’t have a spot right now. I’m coming in and competing just like everybody else – that’s my mentality.”