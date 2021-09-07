With Andrews Deal, Ravens Laying Foundation for Long-Term Success

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens retained another key player on their roster by signing Mark Andrews to a four-year, $56 million deal.

In the past year, Baltimore has also reached extensions with cornerback Marlon Humphrey, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, tight end Nick Boyle and linebacker Tyus Bowser.

The next order of business will be reaching a new contract with quarterback Lamar Jackson, which could cost the team in excess of $40 million per season.

The goal is to lay a foundation to be a perennial Super Bowl contender. GM Eric DeCosta plans to execute this strategy by retaining the team's top playmakers while stockpiling draft picks.

"I think we see the opportunity over the next couple of years to probably draft somewhere around 20 players," DeCosta said. "We like that number. It keeps us young, but also experienced across the roster, and that should give us a chance to compete long-term.”



The Ravens have some big decisions to make in the offseason with close to 20 players eligible for free agency in 2022.

Several of these players have key roles with the team, including center Bradley Bozeman, tight end Mark Andrews, defensive end Calais Campbell, safety DeShon Elliott, fullback Pat Ricard, and nose tackle Brandon Williams.

The Ravens will likely part with the aging veterans, secure new deals for a few younger players and then fill in the gaps with the players they drafted or signed as free-agent rookies.

Jackson's new contract will admittedly change the way DeCosta is able to do business.

However, the team has put itself in a good position with the recent deals.

"It will change the way that we do contracts, potentially," DeCosta said earlier this offseason. "We will have to be probably a little bit more careful about which players we sign and which players we don’t sign. We may lose some good, young players.

"That’s unfortunately just the salary cap age that we’re in, and it happens to every single team. So, we’ll be aggressive, if possible. I think the draft will continue and will always remain the lifeblood of this organization when it comes to building this team and building the roster, and draft picks will be more important than ever.”