Marlon Humphrey Talks About His Commitment to Voluntary Workouts

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey would not have raised any eyebrows had he decided to skip this week's voluntary workouts.

He's coming off a significant injury and is a veteran that knows how to prepare for the season.

Nonetheless, Humphrey was back on the practice field and made nice plays to break up passes. He also had some words of wisdom for the rookies.

For Humprhey, he owes it to the team to be at practice.

“For me, just getting back into it, getting back into the swing of things, and also they pay me a decent amount of money, so I think I can show up to some of the … I think it’s really important – whether you do all of it, a little bit of it – I think it’s really key just to at least show up," Humphrey said. "Whether you do a week, two weeks … These guys, they invest a lot into you – the organization – so I think you could show up some. I know everybody trains differently; some guys don’t come; some guys feel they can get training elsewhere."

In 2020, Humphrey signed a five-year, $97.5 million contract extension, securing him through the 2026 season with the Ravens.

Last season, he started all 12 games in which he appeared, posting 58 tackles (44 solo), one quarterback hit, one interception, a team-high 13 passes defensed and one forced fumble before suffering a season-ending pectoral injury in Week 13 at Pittsburgh.

It was a largely inconsistent year so Humprhey was eager to get back on the practice field.

"Nothing is better than practicing and training with the people you’re going to be with all year, and I think it’s never too early to start the chemistry with not only the players, but the coaching staff, getting a new plan with [director of sports nutrition] Sarah [Snyder], the nutritionist, getting a plan with [team clinician] Dr. Tricia [Bent-Goodley], mental health," Humprey said. "There’s just so many different things and resources that you’ll deal with the entire season, for six months, that I think getting a head start on that is always a good thing to do.”