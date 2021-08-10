Members of Ravens 2020 Draft Class Stepping Up

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had a highly touted 2020 draft class and those players performed well last year despite not having any offseason workouts.

These playmakers have looked more comfortable during 2021 training camp and are more confident in their approach to the game.

"Those guys didn’t have any rookie minicamp, they had no OTAs [and] no minicamp," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "They had a very short training camp. ... That first and second year now with the second- and third-year guys not having it, I think those guys … I really expect those guys to make progress. I expect those guys to be a lot better at the end of these sessions than they are going in, and they feel the same way. It sure seems like it by the way they’re working.”

Here's breakdown of those players

Round 1, pick 28: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Analysis: Queen started all 16 games, posting a team-high 105 tackles (65 solo), 3 sacks, 9 tackles for a loss, 10 quarterback hits, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 interception and 1 pass defensed. He returned one of his fumble-returns 53 yards for a touchdown. He was the first rookie since at least 2000 (when data became available) to record at least 100 tackles (101), 2 sacks (3), 1 forced fumbles (2) and 1 defensive touchdown.

2021 Outlook: Queen has made drastic improvements in pass coverage and looks much more comfortable within the defense. He's poised for a huge season.

Quote: “I’m way more comfortable now. We had minicamp; I came in. [Defensive coordinator Don] ‘Wink’ [Martindale] asked me to come in a lot, so I came in, and we just got to work. Since then, I feel like I’m going up, so it’s only up from here. I feel like I’m way more confident, I’m way more into the defense, so it’s going to be a good season.”

Round 2, pick 55: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

Analysis: Dobbins appeared in 15 games (one start), producing 805 rushing yards — second-most by a rookie in franchise history — and a Ravens’ rookie-record 9 touchdowns (all rushing). He was a key contributor for Baltimore’s NFL’s No. 1 rushing attack (191.9 ypg), which produced the third-most yards (3,071) ever in a 16-game NFL season

2021 Outlook:: Dobbins has taken over the starting job and could eclipse 1,000 yards rushing. He also has improved with catching the ball out of the backfield. Look for Dobbins to have a huge season.

Quote: "The main goal is to do better than what I did last year," Dobbins said. "This year, I want to come in, help my team in all ways possible on that field to get to the Super Bowl. It could be receiving, it could be running, it could be, shoot, if we have another ‘cramp-up game,’ [I’d] get out there, throw the ball – things like that – just to help my team win a game. That’s what I’m working towards right now. It’s going pretty great.”

Round 3, pick 71: Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M

Analysis: Madubuike finished with 19 tackles (11 solo), 1 sack, 2 tackles for a loss and w quarterback hits in 10 games (three starts).

2021 Outlook: Expectations are soaring for Madubuike, who is expected to be a key part of the rotation. Madubuike has been solid throughout the OTAs and the beginning of training camp. He can be an impact player this season.

Quote: “I feel like I just bring more experience now since I have one year in the League under my shoulders. So, now I know what to expect, the expectations for the older guys and just kind of the ins and outs of developing as a pro. I feel like that’s something that I didn’t have last year that I’m bringing into this year.”

Round 3, pick 92: Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

Analysis: Duvernay played in all 16 games (three starts) in his rookie campaign, seeing action on special teams as the primary kick returner. He returned 21 kicks for 578 yards and one touchdown while adding 4 punt returns for 46 yards.

2021 Outlook: Duvernay should play a bigger role in the offense and is one of the team's fastest players. The Ravens will look to get him more involved with the offense with sweep and swing passes Duvernay can be an impact player in 2021.

Quote: I really expect [Duvernay[ to make a big jump, in terms of skill set," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

Round 3, pick 98: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

Analysis: Harrison saw action in 16 games (six starts), totaling 36 tackles (21 solo), 1 tackle for a loss, and 1 pass defensed, while adding 7 special teams tackles.

2021 Outlook: Ravens coaches describe Malik Harrison as a "thumper," meaning he lay a hard hit on opposing players. The game has slowed down for Harrison, which will allow him to play faster. He is looking forward to playing a more impactful role in the defense.

Quote: “I think it’s just me being more comfortable and not really thinking – just going out there and just [playing]," Harrison responded when asked where he's grown the most.

Round 3, pick 106: Tyre Phillips, OT, Mississippi State

Analysis: Phillips appeared in 12 games (eight starts) between right guard and right tackle and was mostly effective.

2021 Outlook: Phillips will compete for playing time within the rotation of the offensive line, He is having a mostly quiet training camp thus far. His versatile to play multiple positions makes him valuable.

Round 4, pick 143: Ben Bredeson, OG, Michigan

Analysis: Bredeson appeared in 10 games, primarily on special teams, in his rookie campaign. He occasionally appeared as an extra offensive lineman as part of Baltimore’s “jumbo” formation.

2021 Outlook: Bredeson is battling for playing time on the offensive line and is having an uneven camp thus far.

Round 5, pick 170: Broderick Washington Jr., DT, Texas Tech

Analysis: Washington appeared in eight games as a rookie and had two tackles.

2021 Outlook: Washington will play a bigger role as part of the rotation.

Round 6, pick 201: James Proche, WR, SMU

Analysis: Proche appeared 14 games as a rookie, contributing mostly on special teams (as the primary punt returner for most of the year). He returned 23 punts for 198 yards (8.6 avg) while adding 1 reception for 14 yards. Proche earned PFWA All-Rookie special teams honors

2021 Outlook: Proche has been one of the most impressive players at training camp. He has shown solid hands and is a capable returner. Proche has the potential to impact plays this season.

Round 7, pick 219: Geno Stone, S, Iowa

Analysis: Stone appeared in two games, but he was released because of a roster crunch.

2021 Outlook: Stone is having a solid camp and has a chance to make the final roster for depth.