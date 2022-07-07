Skip to main content

DK Metcalf Impressed by Lamar Jackson's New Look

Ravens QB added bulk this offseason.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had added some bulk this offseason.

His new look has attracted the attention of other players, including Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.  

Jackson looked noticeably bigger and muscular at the recent mandatory minicamp.

He has played at 205 to 208 pounds in the past but has bulked up to 220 pounds this offseason.

This added weight and muscle could help absorb some of the poundings he takes.

"I just wanted to do it [to] see how it looks [and] see how I feel, and I feel good," he said.

Jackson was mostly durable throughout his career until last season when he missed one game because of an illness and five more with an ankle injury.

Jackson completed 246 of 382 passes for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was also sacked a career-high 38 times.

Jackson began working out after the Super Bowl and has stayed active. He has spent time with his personal quarterbacks' coach Adam Dedeaux working on his mechanics.

"I really didn’t change my mechanics; it’s just … [Dedeaux] just sharpened me up a lot with just refreshing my lower body, keeping my hand poised when I’m releasing the ball, and that’s just what it was because I get loose sometimes throwing the ball, and that’s when I have the [wobbly] ball and stuff like that," Jackson said. "So, yes, Adam has been doing a great job with me.”

The results were impressive during the recent minicamp as Jackson threw tighter spirals and his passes had more zip on them.

