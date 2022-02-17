More Sentiment for Ravens To Take Linderbaum With 14th Overall Pick

The Ravens could possibly have a need at center if Bradley Bozeman leaves via free agency.

There is growing momentum among the draft experts that Baltimore will take Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum to fill the hole.

Both ESPN analysts Todd McShay and Mel Kiper contend the Ravens will select Linderbaum with the 14th overall pick.

"Tackle is the big question mark on the offensive line, with Ronnie Stanley missing 26 regular-season games over the past two years and Alejandro Villanueva turning 34 in September," McShay wrote. Maybe Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning is the pick? "I instead opted for Linderbaum, who is one of the best 15 players in the class. Current Ravens center Bradley Bozeman is a free agent, and Linderbaum anchors well and is effective as a combo blocker at the second level. He'd help a Baltimore front that allowed 57 sacks last season (second most)."

Linderbaum, 6-foot-3, 291 pounds, was a two-time all-Big Ten first-team selection, a unanimous All-American, Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, and the Rimington Trophy winner, which is awarded to the nation's top center.

Linderbaum began his career at defensive tackle but he made the transition to center by the end of his freshman season. Linderbaum is durable and played 908 of Iowa’s 934 snaps in 2021 and was only removed during blowout wins.

Some mock drafts have Linderbaum being selected as high as No. 7 by the New York Giants.

"Injuries decimated the Baltimore roster in 2021, but center Bradley Bozeman had a solid season," Kiper wrote. "The problem? He's now a free agent and could get more money on the open market. The Ravens could turn to the draft for his replacement, and if Linderbaum is on the board at No. 14, they would upgrade. Linderbaum is pro-ready right now — he already has great technique and is already a great run and pass blocker. This one makes a ton of sense.

"Barring significant injuries again, Baltimore is well-positioned for another playoff run in 2022. It needs to keep Lamar Jackson clean in the pocket, and Linderbaum will certainly help there."