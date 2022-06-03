New Ravens Safety Marcus Williams Has Solid First Impression

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The first thing that caught the eye of new Ravens safety Marcus Williams was the amount of talent in the secondary.

The Ravens have four former first-round picks — cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Kyle Fuller, along with rookie safety Kyle Hamilton — ready to make plays.

The Ravens are also deep at safety with Chuck Clark still in the fold.

Williams is excited about the potential of the group.

“I think there’s a lot of talent," Williams said. "I think that everyone here works well together. You guys can see it out here, we can see it. We have to keep building, keep stacking days and stacking practices in the film room, on the field. All that comes into play when we start that game.”

Humphrey and Peters are coming off season-ending injuries. However, Humphrey was already back at practice during the recent OTAs and Peters was on the sideline looking poised to return.

While there is speculation Clark could be traded, Williams said he is an asset to the team. In addition, the Ravens are better with Clark than without him.

Williams would like to see Clark stay.

“Chuck is definitely a leader," Williams said. "He comes out here every day ready to work. Every time I’m out there, he’s helping me in any way he can. I ask him a lot of questions and he just helps me, day-by-day. I think he’s definitely a leader and someone that I continue to latch on to.”