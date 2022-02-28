NFL Announced Overseas Schedule, Will Ravens Be Visiting Competitors?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The National Football League announced the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play international games during the 2022 season.

The Ravens have Jacksonville, New Orleans and Tampa Bay on their away schedule next season, and could be lined up to play overseason in one of those three games.

"We are very excited to be staging five games outside the United States in 2022, and thank the clubs for their continued commitment to growing the sport internationally," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business and League Events. "Our fans in Germany, Mexico and the UK can look forward to seeing some of the most iconic names and biggest stars in the League and enjoying an incredible series of events."

The Buccaneers, two-time Super Bowl champions, will play in the NFL's inaugural regular-season game in Munich, Germany, while the Cardinals will play in Mexico City, where they hosted the league's first-ever regular-season game outside the United States in 2005.

The Saints will return to London to play their first game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after having played at Wembley Stadium in 2008 and 2017.

The Jaguars, who played at Tottenham last season, will return to Wembley Stadium for the first time since 2019, having played there for seven straight seasons.

"London has served as the Jaguars' home away from home since 2013," said Jaguars Owner Shad Khan. "Wembley is a significant part of our identity and brand in London and throughout the UK and our fans are looking forward to returning. After a three-year absence, the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming back to Wembley Stadium. We're looking forward to the homecoming."