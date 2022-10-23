No Collapse This Time: Ravens Hold off Cleveland Browns 23-20

BALTIMORE — On a day when they honored the players from the Super Bowl XLVII-winning team, the Ravens showed some resiliency of their own against the Cleveland Browns.

A fumble by running back Justice Hill on Cleveland's 16-yard line gave the Browns life with just over three minutes left in the game.

The Browns attempted a game-tying 60-yard field by Cade York but the kick was blocked by Malik Harrison and the Ravens escaped with a 23-20 victory in Week 7.

The Ravens improved to 4-3 on the season and are in first place in the AFC North. Baltimore has a short week with a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Running back Gus Edwards, who was activated off PUP on Saturday, ran the ball 16 times for 66 yards with two touchdowns. Edwards played his first game since January 2021 after suffering a knee injury. Edwards was vital in short-yardage situations.

Lamar Jackson completed just 9 of 16 pass attempts for 120 yards. He also ran 10 times for 59 yards.

Calais Campbell had a strip-sack on Jacoby Brissett that was recovered by Odafe Oweh. The Ravens had a 4th-and-goal from the 1, and this time, Edwards barrelled into the end zone to extend the lead to 20-13.

The Ravens became just the third team over the last 10 years to hold double-digit leads in each of their first seven games, joining the 2015 Patriots and 2019 Patriots, according to ESPN Stats.

Jackson converted another 4th-and-one on an 11-yard run at midfield. Tucker converted a 55-yard field goal that gave the Ravens a 23-13 lead.

However, Kareem Hunt scored from 2-yard cutting the margin to 23-20 which had the crowd edge with nine minutes left, but Cleveland could not convert the late opportunity.

Justin Houston was back in the lineup after missing the previous three games with a groin injury and had back-to-back sacks in the final minute of the first half.

Nick Chubb entered the game leading the NFL in rushing and finished with 91 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown.

Brissett was 21 of 26 for 239 yards.

Browns tight end David Njoku left the game with an ankle injury

The Browns converted a 4th-and-one from the 9-yard line on their first possession. Two plays later. Chubb ran for a 2-yard score. Chubb ran five times for 18 yards and caught a 14-yard pass on that drive.

It was the first time the Ravens allowed any points on an opponent's first possession this season.

On the ensuing drive and Jackson found Devin Duvernay for a 31-yard reception that put them in Browns territory. However, Baltimore had to settle for a 32-yard field goal by Tucker and trailed 7-3.

Duvernay caught two passes for 42 yards.

Brissett threw a 55-yard pass to Amari Cooper on their second drive. However, rookie Kyle Hamiton managed his first career sack and Cleveland had to settle for a 41-yard field by Cade York.

The Ravens trailed 10-3 at the end of the first quarter, their largest deficit of the season and the first time they trailed at the end of any quarter besides the fourth.

Rookie Jordan Stout had a 69-yard punt that flipped the field. The Ravens then held the Browns to minus-9 yards on two runs and Cleveland had to punt from its own 8.

Duvernay returned the kick 46 yards, which gave Baltimore a good field position. However, the drive stalled and the Ravens had to settle for another 34-yard field goal by Tucker that cut the lead to 10-6 with 10:05 left in the half.

The Ravens took their first lead, 13-10, just before halftime on an 80-yard drive capped by a 7-yard run by Edwards. Rashod Bateman had a 26-yard catch and run that was the spark..