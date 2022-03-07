There Likely Won't Be An Orlando Brown Jr. Reunion With Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There was some speculation the Ravens might try to lure offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. back to Baltimore after he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs prior to last year's draft.

However, Brown looks like he will be staying in the Midwest because Kansas City plans to use the franchise tag on him, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This means the Ravens are still in the market for an offensive tackle because of the uncertainty surrounding Ronnie Stanley and the ankle injury that has sidelined him for much of the past two seasons.

The Ravens traded Brown to Chiefs in exchange for four draft picks, including a first-round selection.

Brown had asked to be traded because he wanted to play left tackle full-time and Stanley was entrenched at the position at the time.

In addition to the 31st overall pick in last year's draft, Baltimore received a 2021 third-round selection (94 overall), a 2022 fourth-round pick and a 2022 fifth-round selection.

Kansas City received a 2021 second-round pick and a 2022 sixth-round pick, in addition to Brown.

The Ravens selected Penn State outside linebacker Odafe Oweh with that 31st pick and took Georgia guard Ben Cleveland with the third-round selection. At pick No. 58, the Chiefs took Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton.

Brown started all 17 games for Kansas City and was selected to the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career last season.

Brown's father Orlando Brown St. also played for the Ravens,