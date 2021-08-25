Pfizer Vaccine Approval Doesn't Change John Harbaugh's Stance

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 was approved by the FDA, and Ravens coach John Harbaugh is still going to defer to the players when it comes to getting the shot.

“As far as the FDA approval and all that, I’m not a doctor – though I play one in press conferences," Harbaugh said. "I act like one, but I know absolutely nothing about any of that. So, in that sense, they’re getting the best advice … Our players are getting the best advice from doctors that do know, and they’re making rational decisions based on what’s best for them in their opinion. What else can you do?"

Earlier this year, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Gus Edwards tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the opening days of training camp.

Both players have since returned to the field and have not shown any ill-effects from the virus.

"Am I going to disrespect them by going in there and saying, ‘You’re making a wrong decision. You’re making a bad decision.’ I just think that’s disrespectful," Harbaugh said. "To someone that’s thoughtful about it and has thought about it, they understand the consequences. There are consequences if you get the vaccine. There are consequences in life; nobody gets out of life alive last time I checked.

"So, our focus is going to be on having a great day today and let the chips fly. … That was kind of deep. Hopefully, you get out of today alive, preferably. We’ll shoot for that, how’s that? That’s probably a good moment to end on.”