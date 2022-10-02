Player Notes for Ravens-Bills Week 4 Matchup

BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Bills are the marquee NFL matchup in Week 4.

Here are the Player Notes

Bills

Quarterback Josh Allen had a career-high 42 completions & passed for 400 yards & 2 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 94.7 rating in Week 3, his 3rd-career game with 400+ pass yards. Has 300+ pass yards in 3 of his past 4 on road & aims for his 7th in row on road with 2+ TD passes. Aims for his 3rd in a row, incl. playoffs, vs. Bal. with TD pass vs. 0 INTs. Leads NFL in pass yards (1,014) & ranks 2nd in TD passes (9) in 2022.

• Running back Devin Singletary had a career-high 9 catches, 91 scrimmage yards (career-high 78 rec., 13 rush) & 4th-career TD catch in Week 3. Had 6 catches & 118 scrimmage yards (89 rush, 29 rec.) in last reg. season meeting. Aims for his 5th in row on road with 60+ scrimmage yards.

• Wide receiver Stefon Diggs had 7 catches for 74 yards in Week 3. Had 8 catches for 106 yards & rec. TD in his only career game vs. Bal. (1/16/21 - AFC-D). Leads NFL in rec. yards (344) & leads AFC in catches (27). Is 1 of 2 (Curtis Samuel) with 7+ catches in each of 1st 3 weeks.

• Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie had 7 catches for 76 yards & 2nd rec. TD of season in Week 3.

• Wide receiver Gabe Davis has rec. TD in 2 of his past 3 on road.

• Tight end Dawson Know has 4 rec. TDs in his past 5 on road.

• Linebacker Von Miller aims for his 3rd in row with PD. Had 2 sacks & 3 TFL in his last game vs. Bal. (1/2/22 w/ LAR). Leads all active players in sacks (117.5).

• Linebacker Matt Milano aims for his 4th in row, incl. postseason, vs. Bal. with 7+ tackles.

• Defensive end Greg Rousseau has 1.5 sacks in Week 3 & is 1 of 4 with sack in each of 1st 3 weeks. Aims for his 4th in row with sack & 6th in row with TFL.

• Safety Jordan Poyer had 10 tackles & PD in last reg. season meeting

Ravens

Quarterback Lamar Jackson became 2nd player ever (Randall Cunningham, 11/4/90) with 4+ TD passes (4), 100+ rush yards (107) & rush TD in a single game last week. Is 1st player ever with 3+ TD passes & 100+ rush yards in consecutive games. Leads NFL in TD passes (10) & rating (119). Had 3 TDs vs. INT for 102.5 rating in last reg. season meeting. Aims for his 9th in row at home with 50+ rush yards.

Running back J.K. Dobbins had 40 scrimmage yards (23 rush, 17 rec.) in season debut in Week 3.

Tight end Mark Andrews led team with 8 catches for 89 yards & 2 rec. TDs last week, his 7th-career game with 2 rec. TDs. Leads all TEs in catches (22), rec. yards (245) & rec. TDs (3) in 2022. Aims for his 5th in row at home with 6+ catches & 80+ rec. yards. Has 4 rec. TDs in his past 5 at home.

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay had career-high 3rd rec. TD of season last week & is 1 of 3 WRs (Davante Adams & Cooper Kupp) with TD in each of 1st 3 weeks.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman aims for his 4th in row with 50+ rec. yards.

Defensive tackle Calais Campbell aims for his 3rd in row vs. Buf. with PD. Is 1 of 10 active players with 90+ career sacks (94.5).

Linebacker Justin Houston had a sack & 2 TFL in his last reg. season game vs. Buf. (11/26/17 w/ KC). Ranks tied-4th among active players with 104 career sacks.

Wide receiver Josh Bynes had 8th-career 10-tackle game & 5th-career INT in Week 3.

Cornerback Marcus Peters had INT, FF & FR in Week 3. Has 6 career games with both INT & FF, most among active players. Had 3 PD in last reg. season meeting.