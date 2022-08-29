Predicting Ravens Final 53-Man Roster

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 30 to finalize their 53-man roster.

A couple of undrafted rookies are making these decisions tougher.

Here's the projection and the breakdown.

Offense

Quarterback

1. Lamar Jackson, 2. Tyler Huntley

Analysis: No surprise here. The Ravens are still looking to finalize a new deal with Jackson, who is playing under his fifth-year option. Huntley excelled throughout the preseason but he was 1-3 as a starter last season.

Running Back

3. J.K. Dobbins, 4. Justice Hill, 5. Mike Davis, 6. Tyler Badie

Analysis: The Ravens prioritize the running attack. Dobbins is coming off a season-ending knee injury so the Ravens need depth and insurance. Hill is a solid special teams player. Davis provides veteran stability. Badie would get plucked from the practice squad if the Ravens try to stash him there.

Wide Receivers

7. Rashod Bateman, 8. Devin Duvernay, 9. Demarcus Robinson, 10. James Proche II, and 11. Tylan Wallace

Analysis: The Ravens had a couple of undrafted players pushing for a spot, most notably Shemar Bridges, Makai Polk, Binjimen Victor, and Bailey Gaither, but there is no room on the 53. Wallace did not have an exceptional training camp but the hope is he plays better when the games count. Robinson could be a huge addition.

Tight Ends/Fullback

12. Mark Andrews, 13. Nick Boyle, 14. Isaiah Likely, 15. Charlie Kolar and 16. Patrick Ricard (fullback)

Analysis: Andrews and Likely could be devastating to opposing defenses. Kolar could provide a spark when he returns from hernia surgery. Boyle is trying to bounce back from a devastating leg injury. Ricard is one of the best fullbacks in the NFL and can play tight end.

Offensive Line

Tackles: 17. Ronnie Stanley, 18. Morgan Moses, 19. Ja’Wuan James, 20. Daniel Faalele. Guards/Center: 21. Ben Powers, 22. Kevin Zeitler, 23. Patrick Mekari, 24. Tyre Phillips, 25. Ben Cleveland and 26. Tyler Linderbaum (center).

Analysis: The Ravens are hopeful Stankey can be the starter at left tackle after dealing with an ankle injury in each of the past two seasons. James is also looking to bounce back from a couple of injury-plagued seasons. Lnderbaum has recovered from a foot injury and should start at center. This is one of the Ravens deeper offensive lines if the players are healthy.

Defense

Defensive Line: 27. Calais Campbell, 28. Michael Pierce, 29. Justin Madubuike, 30. Broderick Washington, 31. Travis Jones and 32. Brent Urban.

Analysis: Jones will likely be out for the first couple of games after suffering a knee injury in the preseason. Campbell and Pierce should be fresh and ready to go. Expectations are high for Madubuike entering his third year. Urban gets the nod over Isaiah Mack because of his experience.

Outside Linebacker: 33. Odafe Oweh, 34. Justin Houston, 35. Daelin Hayes, and 36. David Ojabo

Analysis: The Ravens have some flexibility with Tyus Bowser starting the season on the reserve/PUP list with an Achilles injury. Ojabo also is headed to IR with an Achilles injury, which could open the door for the Ravens to add Steven Means or Jeremiah Moon. Hayes has to show he can stay on the field.

Inside Linebacker: 37. Patrick Queen, 38. Josh Bynes, 39. Malik Harrison and 40. Josh Ross

Analysis: Ross, an undrafted rookie from Michigan, was stellar and should win the roster spot over Kristian Welch, who also had a solid camp and could be headed for the practice squad. Queen needs to take the next step in his career. Harrison had a solid training camp. Bynes adds a veteran presence.

Cornerback: 41. Marlon Humphrey, 42. Marcus Peters, 43. Kyle Fuller, 44. Brandon Stephens, 45. Damarion “Pepe” Williams and 46. Jalyn Armour-Davis.

Analysis: The expectation is that Peters is fully recorded from the season-ending knee injury he suffered last year. Humphrey is also coming off a pec injury but participated in all of the off-season workouts. Fuller is a vested veteran that has looked good. The rookie Williams could be a breakout player. Armour-Davis has dealt with injuries. Kevon Seymour could take a spot if his ankle injury is not serious.

Safety: 47. Marcus Williams, 48. Chuck Clark, 49. Kyle Hamilton and 50. Geno Stone.

Analysis: This was perhaps the Raven's deepest position. There is no room for the veteran Tony Jefferson but he could be re-signed if there is an injury. Stone gets the nod over Ar’Darius Washington, who suffered a season-ending foot injury last year. Washington can continue to work himself back into shape on the practice squad.

Specialist: 51. Kicker Justin Tucker, 52. Punter Jordan Stout and Long Snapper Nick Moore.

Analysis: This unit is thekeast of the Ravens' worries. Stout has justified selecting him in the fourth round. Tucker is the best in the game. Moore's name is rarely mentioned ... and that's a good thing.