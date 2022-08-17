Veteran Quarterback Brett Hundley Among Ravens Cuts

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens released veteran quarterback Brett Hundley this week as NFL teams had to trim their rosters to 85 players.

The Ravens signed Hundley on May 26. He played the final series in a 23-10 win over Tennessee in the first preseason game. Hundley completed both of his pass attempts for 42 yards and ran for three yards on two carries.

"Brett, boy, he’s had some experience now with some of the rooms he’s been in," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said at mandatory minicamp. "Anytime you’re going into Year Eight in this league … It’s funny, he just had his 29th birthday, and all of our guys are calling him the ‘OG’ like he’s an old guy. It’s not … 29, ‘geez’, I wish.

"But no, I love his experience. He’s a diligent guy. When you’re in that role, you’ve got to take advantage of mental reps, and he does a great job with that.”

Hundley was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. He started nine games and went 3-6 for Green Bay in 2017 when Aaron Rodgers was sidelined with injuries. Hundley threw for 1,836 yards with nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

In August 2018, the Packers traded Hundley to the Seattle Seahawks for a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Hundley spent the season as the backup for Russell Wilson but never played a snap.

Hundley signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals in March 2019 to serve as the backup to rookie Kyler Murray. Hundley appeared in three games and threw for 49 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Hundley was released by the Indianapolis Colts at the end of training camp last season but re-signed to the practice squad. Hundley was elevated to the active roster three times that season but never appeared in a game. His contract expired on Jan. 9, 2022, and he later signed with the Ravens.

Hundley hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since 2019.

With the release of Hundley, the Ravens still have Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown as their quarterbacks on their training camp roster. Jackson is not expected to play in the preseason.

The Ravens also placed linebacker Trent Harris on IR and released running back Corey Clement.