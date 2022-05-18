Ravens 2000 Team, One of Greatest Defenses Get 30 for 30 Documentary

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had one of the most dominant defenses in the history of the NFL during the 2000 season.

Ray Lewis, the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year, led a unit that ran roughshod over opponents.

The Ravens rode that defense all the way to Super Bowl XXXV, where they blew out the New York Giants 34-7.

Now, the Ravens team will be further immortalized with a 30 for 30 documentary on ESPN.

"Production has started on a 30 for 30 documentary that will take viewers inside the world of one of the most notorious football teams to ever play the game," ESPN said in a statement. "No team in NFL history has boasted, bullied, or brandished as much bravado as the 2000-2001 Baltimore Ravens. The rest of the NFL hated the Ravens but no one could say a thing, because they couldn’t beat them on the field, especially facing, arguably, the greatest defense ever. Luckily for sports fans, their full-throated reign coincided perfectly with the rise of the “reality television” era via Hard Knocks."

Here's a look at the 2000 defense:

The Ravens set several NFL records during that 2000 season, including the fewest points ever allowed during a 16-game season (165) and the fewest rushing yards ever allowed (970). The defense also led the league in turnovers (49).

Baltimore was also solid in the secondary with starting cornerbacks Chris McAlister and Duane Starks, who combined for 10 interceptions. Rod Woodson added more support at safety and finished with four interceptions.

The front seven was highlighted by first-team All-Pro Sam Adams and defensive end Rob Burnett, who had 10.5 sacks, and Tony Siragusa.

Linebacker Jamie Sharper and Peter Boulware were also key players. Boulware, a four-time Pro Bowler, is in the Ravens "Ring of Honor."

The Ravens finished the regular season 12-4 despite not scoring a touchdown for five consecutive games.

Further details for the documentary will be released at a later date.