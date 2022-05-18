Skip to main content

Ravens 2000 Team, One of Greatest Defenses Get 30 for 30 Documentary

Baltimore won Super Bowl XXXV

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had one of the most dominant defenses in the history of the NFL during the 2000 season.

Ray Lewis, the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year, led a unit that ran roughshod over opponents.

The Ravens rode that defense all the way to Super Bowl XXXV, where they blew out the New York Giants 34-7. 

Now, the Ravens team will be further immortalized with a 30 for 30 documentary on ESPN.

The Ravens captured Super Bowl XXXV with a victory over the Giants. 

The Ravens captured Super Bowl XXXV with a victory over the Giants. 

"Production has started on a 30 for 30 documentary that will take viewers inside the world of one of the most notorious football teams to ever play the game," ESPN said in a statement. "No team in NFL history has boasted, bullied, or brandished as much bravado as the 2000-2001 Baltimore Ravens. The rest of the NFL hated the Ravens but no one could say a thing, because they couldn’t beat them on the field, especially facing, arguably, the greatest defense ever. Luckily for sports fans, their full-throated reign coincided perfectly with the rise of the “reality television” era via Hard Knocks."

Here's a look at the 2000 defense:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • The Ravens set several NFL records during that 2000 season, including the fewest points ever allowed during a 16-game season (165) and the fewest rushing yards ever allowed (970). The defense also led the league in turnovers (49).
  • Baltimore was also solid in the secondary with starting cornerbacks Chris McAlister and Duane Starks, who combined for 10 interceptions. Rod Woodson added more support at safety and finished with four interceptions.
  • The front seven was highlighted by first-team All-Pro Sam Adams and defensive end Rob Burnett, who had 10.5 sacks, and Tony Siragusa. 
  • Linebacker Jamie Sharper and Peter Boulware were also key players.  Boulware, a four-time Pro Bowler, is in the Ravens "Ring of Honor."
  • The Ravens finished the regular season 12-4 despite not scoring a touchdown for five consecutive games. 

Further details for the documentary will be released at a later date. 

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

download
News

Don't Sleep on Ravens Running Back J.K. Dobbins

By Todd Karpovich16 hours ago
16381954323662
News

MNF's Joe Buck, Troy Aikman: Pressure on Lamar Jackson to Bounce Back

By Todd Karpovich18 hours ago
wrodpuwkluu4e4goyur3
News

Ravens Sign Versatile Linebacker Vince Biegel from Dolphins

By Todd KarpovichMay 17, 2022
download
News

Marcus Peters Would Like to Extend Stay with Ravens

By Todd KarpovichMay 16, 2022
usa_today_11724032.0
News

Ravens Still Could Make Play for Veteran Wide Receiver

By Todd KarpovichMay 16, 2022
USATSI_18222236 (1)
News

Ravens Have No Concerns About Size of Tyler Linderbaum

By Todd KarpovichMay 16, 2022
d93a2a2e1e244db79c0d64089ffbfb74
News

Justin Houston: The Perfect Mentor for David Ojabo?

By Todd KarpovichMay 15, 2022
USATSI_15005149
News

Ravens Still Need Depth at Cornerback

By Todd KarpovichMay 15, 2022