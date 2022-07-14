Ravens 2018 Draft Class Among the Best in Last 15 Years

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have been the class of the NFL went it comes to the NFL draft.

One class, in particular, has shined and produced some of the league's top-tier players.

In 2018, the Ravens drafted three players that went onto the Pro Bowl — Lamar Jackson, Orlando Brown Jr., and Mark Andrews.

They also selected several players who had key roles with the team.

As a result, that class was ranked as the third best draft in the past 15 years by Pro Football Focus.

Here's the breakdown:

No, 3. 2018 BALTIMORE RAVENS 1 (25): TE Hayden Hurst 1(32): QB Lamar Jackson

3(83): OT Orlando Brown Jr. 3(86): TE Mark Andrews 4(118): CB Anthony Averett 4(122): LB Kenny Young 4(132): WR Jaleel Scott 5(162): WR Jordan Lasley 6(190): S DeShon Elliott 6(212): OT Greg Senat 6(215): OC Bradley Bozeman 7(238): DT Zach Sieler We can just forget that the Hayden Hurst pick ever happened (although the Ravens somehow still fleeced a second-rounder out of the Falcons for him a couple of years later). After that, you have a former MVP, a tackle vying to be the highest-paid player at his position, the reigning first-team All-Pro tight end and five other players who have been starters at one point or another during their NFL careers (with two currently slated to start in Zach Sieler and Bradley Bozeman). That is a haul no matter how you slice it.

