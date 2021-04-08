Ravens 2018 Draft Class Ranked Among Best in Past 15 Years

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens 2018 draft produced an NFL MVP, several players that earned Pro-Bowl honors and key starters still with the team.

That draft class is ranked among the best since 2006, joining the 2014 Raiders (Khalil Mack, Derek Carr, Gabe Jackson), 2012 Seahawks (Russell Wilson, Bruce Irvin, Bobby Wagner), and 2006 Broncos (Brandon Marshall, Elvis Dumervil), according to Pro Football Focus.

Here's a breakdown of the players the Ravens selected that season.

Round 1 (25 overall): Hayden Hurst ,TE, South Carolina from Tennessee

Analysis: Hurst played just two seasons in Baltimore and was behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the depth chart. Hurst played in 28 games with 43 receptions for 512 yards with three touchdowns. In 2020, Hurst was traded to Atlanta with a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft in return for 2020 second and fifth-round picks. Baltimore used the second-round pick to select running back J.K. Dobbins, who took over as a starter in his rookie year.

Round 1 (32 overall) — Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville from Philadelphia

Analysis: Jackson took over the starting job midseason as a rookie when Joe Flacco was injured and he never relinquished that role. Jackson has gone 30-7 as the starter in the regular season. He has thrown for 7,085 yards with 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over his young career. Jackson is also the only quarterback in NFL history to run for over 1,000 yards in two seasons and has 2,906 yards rushing and 19 scores overall. He was league MVP in the 2019-20 season.

Round 3 (83 overall) Orlando Brown Jr., OT, Oklahoma

Analysis: Brown has made the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons. There is some speculation the Ravens could trade Brown this offseason for additional draft picks, but the Ravens have been committed to keeping their home-grown players. Brown Jr. successfully made the switch from right to left tackle when Ronnie Stanley went down with a season-ending ankle injury. Brown might want to stay at that position going forward, and the Ravens are entertaining trade offers.

Round 3 (86 overall) Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma from Kansas City

Analysis: Andrews took over the starting job at tight end as a rookie and has become one of the team's most valuable payers. Last season, Andrews had a team-high 58 receptions for 701 yards with seven touchdowns. Andrews, who is eligible for free agency in 2022, will earn a base salary of $920,000 this season.

Round 4 (118 overall) Anthony Averett CB Alabama

Analysis: Averett played in 10 games (four starts) in 2020, recording 27 tackles (22 solo) and a career-high 7 passes defended. The prior year, he Totaled 14 tackles and 2 passes defended. He continues to have a key role in the secondary.

Round 4 (122 overall) Kenny Young ILB UCLA from Kansas City

Analysis: In 2019, Young was traded to the Los Angeles Rams for cornerback Marcus Peters, who has excelled in Baltimore. Young appeared in all 16 regular-season games, including three starts, as a rookie. Young entered the following training camp as a potential starter but was never able to find consistency.

Round 4 (132 overall) Jaleel Scott WR New Mexico State from Philadelphia

Analysis: Scott was hampered by injuries as a rookie and He was placed on injured reserve later in training camp. Scott was waived by the Ravens during final roster cuts in September 2020. He signed a reserve/future contract with the Jets on Jan. 4, 2021.

Round 5 (162 overall) Jordan Lasley WR UCLA from Tennessee

Analysis: Lasley struggled to get on the field and never made an impact for the Ravens and was waived the following year following a couple of scuffles in training camp. He last played for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.

Round 6 (190 32 overall) DeShon Elliott S Texas

Analysis: Elliott took over the full-time job as a starter when Earl Thomas was released by the team in August 2020. He responded with a career-high 80 tackles (51 solo), 2.5 sacks, 3 tackles for a loss, 5 quarterback hits, 2 forced fumbles and 4 passes defended. He remains a key playmaker in the secondary.

Round 6 (212 32 overall) Greg Senat, OT Wagner from Oakland

Analysis: Senat struggled with injuries in his short time in Baltimore. He was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 31, 2018, after having foot surgery and was waived the following season. He signed a one-year deal with the Browns in March.

Round 6 (215th 32 overall) Bradley Bozeman, C/G, Alabama from Tennessee

Analysis: Bozeman was a steal in the sixth round and made an immediate impact in Baltimore. Last season, Bozeman anchored an offensive line that helped the Ravens set a new NFL single-season rushing record (3,296 yards) and produced the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 points per game). Carrying over to 2020, the Ravens rushing attack currently ranks No. 1 in the NFL (169.0 yards per game). He was also the Ravens' nominee for the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field.

Round 7 (238 32 overall)) Zach Sieler, DE, Ferris State from Arizona

Analysis: Sieler never made an impact in Baltimore and was waived Dec. 4, 2019. He was claimed by the Dolphins the following day and signed a three-year extension with Miami in November.