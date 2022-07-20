Ravens Early Odds Against NFC South

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are matched up against the NFC South this season, and the oddsmakers like their chances.

The Ravens are favored in two games, a pick in another, and are the underdogs once.

Here's a breakdown courtesy of BetOnline.

Week 8

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.5)

Analysis: The Ravens have to face the Buccaneers and Tom Brady on a short week. Baltimore plays the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Week 7 and then travels to Tampa Bay four days later. It will be a tough test almost midway through the schedule.

Week 9

Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints (PK)

Analysis: New Orleans Saints will host the Ravens for Monday Night Football matchup. The Saints escaped with a 24-23 victory when they last played Baltimore in Week 7 of the 2018 season. The Saints finished 9-8 last season in second place behind Tampa Bay. The Saints have some weapons on offense with quarterback Jameis Winston, running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram and wide receiver Jarvis Landry, so Baltimore will need to score points.

Week 11

Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens (-8.5)

Analysis: The Ravens meet an old nemesis in Baker Mayfield when they host Carolina as the weather turns colder. The Ravens also must deal with running back Christian McCaffrey, who ran for 45 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown in the last meeting. The Panthers also lead the all-time series 4-2 but lost 38-10 in their last trip to M&T Bank Stadium in 2014.

Week 16

Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens (-8.5)

Analysis: Atlanta finished last season 7-10 and doesn't have high expectations in 2022. The Falcons will start Marcus Mariota at quarterback and he has some familiarity with the Ravens, going 2-1 with 335 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception against them. The Ravens won't be taking this game lightly because they could be pushing for a playoff spot that late in the season.