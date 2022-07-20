Skip to main content

Ravens Early Odds Against NFC South

An early look at the Ravens schedule.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are matched up against the NFC South this season, and the oddsmakers like their chances.

The Ravens are favored in two games, a pick in another, and are the underdogs once.

Here's a breakdown courtesy of BetOnline.

Week 8

ravens_win

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4.5)

Analysis: The Ravens have to face the Buccaneers and Tom Brady on a short week. Baltimore plays the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Week 7 and then travels to Tampa Bay four days later. It will be a tough test almost midway through the schedule. 

Week 9

gettyimages-1052711644
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints (PK)

Analysis: New Orleans Saints will host the Ravens for Monday Night Football matchup. The Saints escaped with a 24-23 victory when they last played Baltimore in Week 7 of the 2018 season. The Saints finished 9-8 last season in second place behind Tampa Bay. The Saints have some weapons on offense with quarterback Jameis Winston, running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram and wide receiver Jarvis Landry, so Baltimore will need to score points. 

Week 11

usa_today_11550301.0

Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens (-8.5)

Analysis: The Ravens meet an old nemesis in Baker Mayfield when they host Carolina as the weather turns colder. The Ravens also must deal with running back Christian McCaffrey, who ran for 45 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown in the last meeting. The Panthers also lead the all-time series 4-2 but lost 38-10 in their last trip to M&T Bank Stadium in 2014. 

Week 16

usa_today_11775839.0

Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens (-8.5)

Analysis: Atlanta finished last season 7-10 and doesn't have high expectations in 2022. The Falcons will start Marcus Mariota at quarterback and he has some familiarity with the Ravens, going 2-1 with 335 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception against them. The Ravens won't be taking this game lightly because they could be pushing for a playoff spot that late in the season. 

In This Article (5)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_17345070
News

Ravens Offense Getting Back to 'Revolutionary' Ways?

By Todd Karpovich3 hours ago
2B9m2Egl_400x400
News

Ravens Need to Resolve New Deal With Lamar Jackson

By Todd Karpovich7 hours ago
usa_today_18222239.0
News

Ravens Could Be Counting on David Ojabo Sooner Than Later

By Todd KarpovichJul 19, 2022
6f86592bc9be4a0eb9808e6eb4f85da9
News

Ravens Rookie Report to Training Camp on July 19

By Todd KarpovichJul 19, 2022
download
News

Ravens Running Back J.K. Dobbins Has a Message for His Detractors

By Todd KarpovichJul 18, 2022
Screen-Shot-2021-10-12-at-12.54.09-AM-1
News

Mark Andrews Second-Best Tight End in Red Zone

By Todd KarpovichJul 18, 2022
gettyimages-1186761233
News

Tale of the Tape: Lamar Jackson Vs. Joe Burrow

By Todd KarpovichJul 18, 2022
zclbkgcznk4sepusbhjf
News

Ravens Overhauled Offensive Line Could Be Key to Success

By Todd KarpovichJul 17, 2022