Ravens Have 27th Overall Pick in 2021 NFL Draft, Already Linked to Several Wide Receivers
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens secured the 27th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, one pick higher than last year.
Baltimore's position was secured following the 17-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. The Ravens finished the regular season 11-5 and in second place of the AFC North.
Several wide receivers are already being linked to Baltimore with the 27th overall pick, including Kadarius Toney (Florida), Chris Olave (Ohio State) and Rashod Bateman (Minnesota).
Last year, the Ravens selected Patrick Queen from LSU with the 28th overall pick. Queen started all 16 games and led the team with 105 tackles.
In addition to the first-round picks, the Ravens have fourth other selections in this year's draft — No. 58 (second round), No. 122 (fourth round), No. 152 (fifth round) and No. 186 (sixth round). Baltimore could also be eligible for compensatory picks.
Baltimore has managed to find several key playmakers when selecting players late in the first round.
Some of those picks include cornerback Jimmy Smith (No. 27 in 2011), offensive lineman Ben Grubb (No. 29 in 2007), tight end Todd Heap (No. 31 in 2001) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (No. 32 in 2018).
NFL full draft order for 2021
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins
4. Atlanta Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
6. Philadelphia Eagles
7. Detroit Lions
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Denver Broncos
10. Dallas Cowboys
11. New York Giants
12. San Francisco 49ers
13. Los Angeles Chargers
14. Minnesota Vikings
15. New England Patriots
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Las Vegas Raiders
18. Miami Dolphins
19. Washington Football Team
20. Chicago Bears
21. Indianapolis Colts
22. Tennessee Titans
23. New York Jets
24. Pittsburgh Steelers
25. Jacksonville Jaguars
26. Cleveland Browns
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. New Orleans Saints
* 29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
* 30. Buffalo Bills
* 31. Green Bay Packers
* 32. Kansas City Chiefs
* SUBJECT TO CHANGE DEPENDING ON FINAL PLAYOFF RESULTS