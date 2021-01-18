Ravens Have 27th Overall Pick in 2021 NFL Draft, Already Linked to Several Wide Receivers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens secured the 27th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, one pick higher than last year.

Baltimore's position was secured following the 17-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. The Ravens finished the regular season 11-5 and in second place of the AFC North.

Several wide receivers are already being linked to Baltimore with the 27th overall pick, including Kadarius Toney (Florida), Chris Olave (Ohio State) and Rashod Bateman (Minnesota).

Last year, the Ravens selected Patrick Queen from LSU with the 28th overall pick. Queen started all 16 games and led the team with 105 tackles.

In addition to the first-round picks, the Ravens have fourth other selections in this year's draft — No. 58 (second round), No. 122 (fourth round), No. 152 (fifth round) and No. 186 (sixth round). Baltimore could also be eligible for compensatory picks.

Baltimore has managed to find several key playmakers when selecting players late in the first round.

Some of those picks include cornerback Jimmy Smith (No. 27 in 2011), offensive lineman Ben Grubb (No. 29 in 2007), tight end Todd Heap (No. 31 in 2001) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (No. 32 in 2018).

NFL full draft order for 2021

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. Miami Dolphins

4. Atlanta Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

6. Philadelphia Eagles

7. Detroit Lions

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Denver Broncos

10. Dallas Cowboys

11. New York Giants

12. San Francisco 49ers

13. Los Angeles Chargers

14. Minnesota Vikings

15. New England Patriots

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Las Vegas Raiders

18. Miami Dolphins

19. Washington Football Team

20. Chicago Bears

21. Indianapolis Colts

22. Tennessee Titans

23. New York Jets

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

26. Cleveland Browns

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. New Orleans Saints

* 29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

* 30. Buffalo Bills

* 31. Green Bay Packers

* 32. Kansas City Chiefs

* SUBJECT TO CHANGE DEPENDING ON FINAL PLAYOFF RESULTS