Ravens 53-Man Roster Already Coming Into Focus

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have a deep and talented roster that doesn't leave much room for intrigue heading into the 2021 season.

Baltimore already had several key playmakers returning from the previous season and added depth through free agency and the draft.

Here's an early look at how this year's team.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Locks: Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley and Trace McSorley

Bubble: None

Analysis: The Ravens have carried three quarterbacks for the past couple of years and that's proven to be a wise decision because of injuries. While Jackson is obviously the starter, McSorley and Huntley will battle for the main backup job with Robert Griffin III no longer on the roster.

Running Back

Locks: J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill

Bubble: Ty’Son Williams

Analysis: Dobbins and Edwards will provide a solid one-two punch, while Hill could get more reps with Mark Ingram no longer with the team. Williams faces an uphill battle to make the final roster.

Fullback

Locks: Patrick Ricard and Ben Mason

Bubble: None

Analysis: Both Ricard and Mason have the versatility to play tight end. Ricard is a two-time Pro Bowler and a free agent in 2022, which could help him find a more lucrative deal elsewhere, opening the door for Mason to have a bigger role after this season..

Wide Receiver

Locks: Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins, Rashod Bateman Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay and Tylan Wallace

Bubble: James Proche, Deon Cain, Jaylon Moore and Binjimen Victor

Analysis: There's a roster crunch with potentially just six spots available. This put Proche's roster spot in jeopardy after he made most of an impact on special teams as a rookie.

Tight End

Locks: Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle

Bubble: Eric Tomlinson, Josh Oliver, Jake Breeland and Eli Wolf

Analysis: Andrews is Jackson's favorite target, while Boyle is expected to return from a knee injury that ended his 2020 season. Tomlinson,, Oliver, Breeland and Wolf all have talent and will battle for perhaps the final two spots.

Offensive Tackle

Locks. Ronnie Stanley, Alejandro Villanueva and Tyre Phillips

Bubble: Andre Smith

Analysis: The addition of Villanueva will allow Phillips to get more experience. The biggest question is when Stanley will be able after suffering a season-ending ankle injury. Smith could make the team with a solid training camp.

Guards/Center

Locks: Ben Cleveland, Bradley Bozeman, Kevin Zeitler, Ben Powers, Patrick Mekari, Ben Bredeson

Bubble: Trystan Colon-Castillo and Greg Mancz

Analysis: Bozeman could make the transition from left guard to center. Zeitler will provide stability at right guard and the Ravens have depth across the line. Colon-Castillo will challenge Mekari for the backup job at center.

Defense

Locks: Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Derek Wolfe Justin Madubuike, Justin Ellis and Broderick Washington

Bubble: Chauncey Rivers, Aaron Crawford and Braxton Hoyett

Analysis: This unit is deep and likely set, barring injuries. Madubuike and Washington will play a bigger role this season. The biggest question is which bubble players might make the practice squad.

Inside Linebacker

Locks; Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison, L.J. Fort and Chris Board,

On the bubble: Kristian Welch and Otaro Alaka

Analysis: Harrison and Fort will battle for the starting job next to Queen. Board has proven to be an effective player. Welch and Alaka need to contribute on special teams to make the final roster.

Outside Linebacker

Locks: Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh, Pernell McPhee, Jaylon Ferguson and Daelin Hayes

Bubble: Aaron Adeoye

Analysis: The Ravens could add another pass rusher prior to the season, which could move Hayes to the practice squad. The Ravens need more production from Ferguson, who is entering his third season.

Cornerbacks

Locks: Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith, Anthony Averett and Shaun Wade

Bubble: Davontae Harris, Iman Marshall, Khalil Dorsey and Chris Westry

Analysis: The biggest question is how many cornerbacks the Ravens might carry to insulate themselves from injuries that seem to happen each season. Marshall has the versatility to play safety but he needs to show he can stay healthy.

Safety

Locks: Chuck Clark, DeShon Elliott, Jordan Richards, Anthony Levine Sr. and Brandon Stephens

Bubble: Nigel Warrior and Geno Stone

Analysis: The Ravens could still use more depth, especially at free safety. Warrior and Stone are talented players but face a tough battle to make the final roster and they also might be picked up before being secured on the practice squad,

Special Teams

Locks: Justin Tucker, Sam Koch and Nick Moore

Bubble: Johnny Townsend and Brain Khoury

Analysis: The Wolfpack was broken up after the Ravens decided to part ways with long-snapper Morgan Cox. However, Tucker and Koch provide stability. Moore will have an opportunity to show he can replace