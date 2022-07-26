Skip to main content

Ravens Add Depth at Running Back

Baltimore has several players vying for roster spots.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — With J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards opening training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, the Ravens reportedly added veteran running back Corey Clement for training camp.

Baltimore also rookie Tyler Badie, Mike Davis, Justice Hill and Nate McCrary are ready to practice.

Both t Dobbins and Edwards suffered season-ending knee injuries during training camp last year and missed the entire season. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh are optimistic they will be available for the regular season. 

Dobbin was on the sideline during mandatory minicamp and already deemed himself healthy to play.

However, Edwards has yet to make an appearance and his status is uncertain. 

Clement, 27, spent four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before signing with the Dallas Cowboys last year. He has rushed for 795 yards and seven touchdowns over his five-year career.

Badie, 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, looked especially strong during the offseason workouts. Badie runs a lot like Ray Rice. He also is adept at catching the ball out of the back and dodging potential tacklers. Badie has a chance to be a viable part of the backfield as a rookie. The Ravens could try to stash him on the practice squad but there is a serious risk another team will pick him up.

He was a solid collegiate player and set the Mizzou single-season rushing yards record with 1,604. Badie scored 14 rushing touchdowns on 268 carries. Badie caught a team-high 54 passes for 330 yards and four scores. His 18 total touchdowns were also a team-high. He was a second-team All-American.

Davis has also looked solid.  Last season with the Falcons, Davis ran for 503 yards on 138 carries with three touchdowns. He also caught 44 passes for 259 yards and one touchdown. Over his eight-year career, Davis, who was picked by the 49ers in the fourth round in the 2015 draft, has 550 carries for 2,034 yards and 14 touchdowns between the Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, and Falcons.

Davis is a solid downhill runner that fits into the Ravens' system. If he has a solid training camp, the coaches will have a tough decision to make. 

