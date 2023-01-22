Harbaugh Likes Ravens Roster, Says Team Needs More Playmaking Wide Receivers

The goal is to change get more production this year.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens didn't get much production from their wide receivers this past season.

Season-ending injuries to Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay hampered the team.

Nonetheless, the Ravens didn't have a wideout in the top 75 for receptions or yards. Baltimore's wide receivers scored just seven touchdowns in 17 games,

Demarcus Robinson led the wide receivers with 48 receptions for 458 yards and two touchdowns.

The goal is to get more production this year.

"The one area that needs to be built is the wide receiver room, so that will be a new room, basically," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "There will be pieces of it still there – you know the guys – and then we’ll be adding a lot of pieces to that room, and there [will] be competition, too. So, that’ll be the room that will start together in this new offense, and we’ll build with those guys. So, I think you’re talking about 75% of the offense is intact, and 25% – and it’s all in the same room – will be new, and that’s probably pretty normal.

"But that makes me happy, because I feel like we’ve got a lot of guys who know ball and have had a lot of experience here, and that room that you’re talking about – the wide receiver room – can be built up, and those are pieces we can give Lamar [Jackson] and give him a chance to really thrive.”