Time Has Passed for A.J. Green Signing With Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There has long been speculation that Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green would be a perfect fit in Baltimore.

He's a veteran, sure-handed wide receiver that can break open a game when he's healthy. Green has also played some of his biggest games against the Ravens.

At 6-foot-4, 210-pounds, Green is a big target inside the red zone, an area where the Ravens already thrived last season. Over nine seasons (127 games), Green has caught 649 passes for 9,430 yards (14.5 ypc) with 65 touchdowns. In 13 career games against Baltimore, Green has 53 receptions for 886 yards with nine touchdowns.

Green, who turns 33 on July 31, has played in all 16 games four times over his career, including last season when he caught 47 passes for 523 yards with two touchdowns. He'll be available in the free-agent market and Pro Football Focus predicts Green will sign a two-year, $20 million contract with the Ravens.

The Ravens, however, likely won't take that chance. Baltimore has several young wide receivers that could be poised to make a bigger impact next season.

In addition, if general manager Eric DeCosta has several other options if he decides to make a splash in the free-agent market. This is a solid offseason for available wideouts with numerous key playmakers available, including 1Allen Robinson (Chicago Bears), Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), JuJu Smith-Schuster (Pittsburgh Steelers), Kenny Golladay (Detroit Lions), Will Fuller (Houston Texans) and Marvin Jones Jr. (Detroit Lions).

As a result, Green might be playing in Baltimore next season, but it will likely be with the visiting team.