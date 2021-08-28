August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI.com
Search

Ravens Already Stocking Draft Picks for 2022

Baltimore has already made a couple of deals.
Author:
Publish date:

BALTIMORE — Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta always has an eye on the future.

He walks a delicate balance of keeping his team competitive in the short term while laying the foundation for long-term success.

DeCosta made a couple of moves in the past couple of days that positioned the Ravens to make a splash in the 2022 NFL Draft.

On Friday, Baltimore traded rookie fifth-round pick Shaun Wade to the New England Patriots for a seventh-round pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023.

The following day, DeCosta flipped that seventh-round pick from the Patriots and Mancz to the Dolphins for Miami's sixth-round pick. 

So, the Ravens were able to add more draft equity for a couple of players that were not even going to make their final 53-man roster this season.

Baltimore already has 10 selections in next year's draft:

First Round: One selection.

Second Round: One selection 

Third Round: Two Selection, includes a comp pick for David Culley, who was hired as the new coach of the Houston Texans. 

Fourth Round: Four Selections. The Cardinals traded their fifth-round pick (No. 160 overall) and a 2022 fourth-round pick in exchange for the Ravens' fourth-round selection and a sixth-round pick (No. 210 overall). Comp picks for linebackers Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue.

Fifth Round: One Selectin via Orlando Brown Jr, trade to the Kansas City Chiefs. 

 Sixth Round: One (Mancz trade).

These picks will give DeCosta the flexibility to move up and down the draft. The Ravens will likely try to acquire more picks in the offseason. 

download (3)
News

Ravens Already Stocking Draft Picks for 2022

download (2)
News

Report: Ravens Trade Offensive Lineman Greg Mancz to Dolphins

usatsi_13097584-2
News

Lamar Jackson Cracks Top 10 for Several Quarterback Rankings

USATSI_15021502
News

Ravens-Washington: What to Watch, Where to Watch, Prediction

bxeycgjrlplnfjrtbf4m
News

Ravens Punter Sam Koch Ready to Take Snaps at QB ... If Needed

USATSI_15021458
News

FanDuel: Ravens-Washington Prediction, Odds, Spread, Over/Under

USATSI_15315916 (1)
News

SI Prediction: Ravens Will Win 11 Games, Finish Second Behind Browns

USATSI_16566343 (1)
News

Ravens Trade Rookie Fifth-Rounder Shaun Wade to Patriots