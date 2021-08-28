Ravens Already Stocking Draft Picks for 2022

Baltimore has already made a couple of deals.

BALTIMORE — Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta always has an eye on the future.

He walks a delicate balance of keeping his team competitive in the short term while laying the foundation for long-term success.

DeCosta made a couple of moves in the past couple of days that positioned the Ravens to make a splash in the 2022 NFL Draft.

On Friday, Baltimore traded rookie fifth-round pick Shaun Wade to the New England Patriots for a seventh-round pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023.

The following day, DeCosta flipped that seventh-round pick from the Patriots and Mancz to the Dolphins for Miami's sixth-round pick.

So, the Ravens were able to add more draft equity for a couple of players that were not even going to make their final 53-man roster this season.

Baltimore already has 10 selections in next year's draft:

First Round: One selection.

Second Round: One selection

Third Round: Two Selection, includes a comp pick for David Culley, who was hired as the new coach of the Houston Texans.

Fourth Round: Four Selections. The Cardinals traded their fifth-round pick (No. 160 overall) and a 2022 fourth-round pick in exchange for the Ravens' fourth-round selection and a sixth-round pick (No. 210 overall). Comp picks for linebackers Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue.

Fifth Round: One Selectin via Orlando Brown Jr, trade to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sixth Round: One (Mancz trade).

These picks will give DeCosta the flexibility to move up and down the draft. The Ravens will likely try to acquire more picks in the offseason.