Bad Blood Between Ravens and Bengals Heading into Playoff Game

The Bengals were downright angry with the Ravens after the game.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Cincinnati Bengals voiced some displeasure with the Ravens' performance in their matchup in Week 18.

While the Cincinnati players would not go into specifics about the gripes, the rematch in the wild-card round could be another contentious affair.

The Bengals won the game 27-16 after the Ravens opted to rest several key players.

“I don’t want to get into details, but somebody on that team … we’ll see them next week," ” defensive lineman Joseph Ossai said “That’s all I’m saying.”

There were a couple of skirmishes during the game. In one instance, Bengals offensive lineman Jackson Carman was surrounded by Ravens players after he drove Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser out of bounds into Baltimore's sideline.

The Ravens didn't seem as upset about the Bengals.

"It was just a football play," Ravens linebacker Justin Houston said about the incident with Carman. "Their player had been on the sideline most of the game prior to that, and maybe took five reps in the entire game before it. He got in there on that second down and wanted it to look impressive for his guys. You know that kind of beef. He was just trying to make an impression. If he were out there the whole game, he definitely would not be doing that.”

Ravens rookie safety Kyle Hamilton had a hard hit on Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase where he threw him into the ground. Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum reportedly exchanged words with several Bengals players.

“It was just the nature of the game," Linderbaum said. "Both teams [were] playing hard, so it was nothing personal, but we’ll be ready to go next week, and so will they. I’m glad that we get another opportunity in the playoffs. [My] first year, I know it’s hard to get into the playoffs, and so we have an opportunity [against] a team that we’ve faced twice already. So, we’re 1-1 against each other, and now this next game is what’s going to matter the most.”

The teams will have a chance to settle their differences Sunday night.

“I don’t really have much to say about that team over there. I have respect for some guys over there, and I don’t for some,” defensive tackle DJ Reader said.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh dismissed the Bengale complaints.

“I studied the game really closely, obviously," he said. "Anybody can, and it’s clear our players played a clean game, as they always do. Millions of fans watched the game as well, and they saw the same thing. So, I would just say let them be the judges, but I’m not going to get into that. I don’t get into that with other teams, nor about other teams – never have, never will.”