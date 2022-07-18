Skip to main content

Mark Andrews Second-Best Tight End in Red Zone

Andrews had Pro-Bowl season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It was no secret that Mark Andrews was a favorite target for quarterback Lamar Jackson in the red zone.

And opponents still couldn't stop them.

Andrews ranked the second-best tight end in the NFL last season in the red zone behind the New England Patriots' Hunter Henry, according to Pro Football Focus. 

Here's the analysis: 

2. MARK ANDREWS, BALTIMORE RAVENS.       

Receiving Grade in Red Zone: 88.6.       

Breakdown: Andrews saw the most red-zone targets (22) of any qualifying tight end and caught 14 passes, which tied for the most with two others. His 102 yards ranked second, and his nine receiving touchdowns were the most of any qualifying player. Overall, the 6-foot-5, 256-pound monster dominated in the red zone and averaged 7.3 yards per reception

Rounding out the top 5 were:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • No. 3. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers 
  • No. 4. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns, now Tennessee Titans
  • No. 5. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

This past season, Andrews led all NFL tight ends with 1,361 yards receiving. He was tied for the fifth-most receptions in the NFL with 107 receptions and made the Pro Bowl.

The objective now is to have an even better season. 

“I think our goal right now is, again, just to get better as a whole," Andrews said after the mandatory minicamp. "As a team, become closer. This is a great locker room. This locker room … It’s not like this everywhere. The guys that come in here, see this, see the atmosphere, that’s what it’s all about. 

"So, for us to all be here, hanging out, getting better as a team, having one goal, sitting in team meetings, hearing [head coach] Coach [John] Harbaugh talk – talking about where we want to be as a team, what it’s going to take to be there – that’s what it’s all about.”

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

gettyimages-1186761233
News

Tale of the Tape: Lamar Jackson Vs. Joe Burrow

By Todd Karpovich2 hours ago
zclbkgcznk4sepusbhjf
News

Ravens Overhauled Offensive Line Could Be Key to Success

By Todd Karpovich19 hours ago
ap21015000723422
News

Good, Bad, and Ugly of Ravens 2022 Schedule

By Todd KarpovichJul 17, 2022
download (1)
News

Daniel Faalele, Jalyn Armour-Davis Sign Rookie Deals for Ravens

By Todd KarpovichJul 17, 2022
USATSI_13483266
News

Marlon Humphrey Finally Learns About Ravens Connection to Edgar Allan Poe

By Todd KarpovichJul 16, 2022
download
News

Ravens Secondary Expected to Be Among Best in the NFL

By Todd KarpovichJul 15, 2022
264_cover_Jackson-Brown-800x445
News

Former Ravens WR Hollywood Brown Comes to Lamar Jackson's Defense

By Todd KarpovichJul 15, 2022
agh91dfn0kg0ke3xc8d9
News

Ravens 2018 Draft Class Among the Best in Last 15 Years

By Todd KarpovichJul 14, 2022