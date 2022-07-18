Mark Andrews Second-Best Tight End in Red Zone

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It was no secret that Mark Andrews was a favorite target for quarterback Lamar Jackson in the red zone.

And opponents still couldn't stop them.

Andrews ranked the second-best tight end in the NFL last season in the red zone behind the New England Patriots' Hunter Henry, according to Pro Football Focus.

Here's the analysis:

2. MARK ANDREWS, BALTIMORE RAVENS. Receiving Grade in Red Zone: 88.6. Breakdown: Andrews saw the most red-zone targets (22) of any qualifying tight end and caught 14 passes, which tied for the most with two others. His 102 yards ranked second, and his nine receiving touchdowns were the most of any qualifying player. Overall, the 6-foot-5, 256-pound monster dominated in the red zone and averaged 7.3 yards per reception

Rounding out the top 5 were:

No. 3. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 4. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns, now Tennessee Titans

No. 5. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

This past season, Andrews led all NFL tight ends with 1,361 yards receiving. He was tied for the fifth-most receptions in the NFL with 107 receptions and made the Pro Bowl.

The objective now is to have an even better season.

“I think our goal right now is, again, just to get better as a whole," Andrews said after the mandatory minicamp. "As a team, become closer. This is a great locker room. This locker room … It’s not like this everywhere. The guys that come in here, see this, see the atmosphere, that’s what it’s all about.

"So, for us to all be here, hanging out, getting better as a team, having one goal, sitting in team meetings, hearing [head coach] Coach [John] Harbaugh talk – talking about where we want to be as a team, what it’s going to take to be there – that’s what it’s all about.”