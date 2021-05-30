Mark Andrews Is A Top 10 Tight End, But Will the Ravens Pay Him?

Mark Andrews has emerged as one of the best tight ends in the NFL and is eligible for free agency in 2022.

The question is whether the Ravens will have the money to pay him with quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract extension also looming.

Andrews was recently ranked as the sixth-best tight end in the league by Pro Football Focus. Andrews was ranked behind top-rated Travis Kelce (Kanas City), George Kittle (San Francisco), Darren Waller (Las Vegas), Kyle Pitts (Atlanta) and Dallas Goedert (Philadelphia).

"Andrews’ skillset marries well with what the Ravens want to do in the passing game. He’s a big target who can work down the seams, and he has come up big in the red zone," PFF's Ben Linsey wrote. "His 12 red-zone touchdowns over the past two seasons are tied with Kelce for the most at the position.

"Andrews is also one of the few tight ends in the league who has served as his team’s primary target in recent years. Andrews (185) and Marquise Brown (160) are the only players on the team with 100-plus targets since 2019. It will be interesting to see if that changes following the Ravens’ additions at wide receiver this offseason."

Andrews took over the starting job at tight end as a rookie and has become one of the team's most valuable payers.

Last season, Andrews had a team-high 58 receptions for 701 yards with seven touchdowns. Andrews will earn a base salary of $920,000 this season before he can test the free-agent market.

"We are a tight end-centric offense, and Mark Andrews, in my opinion, is one of the better tight ends in the entire NFL," Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta said. "He’s a Pro Bowl tight end, in my opinion. So, we would be foolish to not want to try and keep him. Those discussions will start up at some point. Hopefully, we can make progress and get some deals done.”

New England inked a four-year, $50 million deal with Jonnu Smith that includes $31.25 million fully guaranteed.

The Patriots also signed Hunter Henry to a three-year, $37.5 million deal, including $25 million guaranteed.

San Francisco's George Kittle is the highest-paid tight end at $15 million per season, followed by Kansas City's Travis Kelce at $14.3 million annually.

Andrews could be looking for a similar deal.