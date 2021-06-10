Mark Andrews on Ravens: 'I Want to Be Here for the Rest of My Life'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is a free agent after this season and expressed his desire to remain in Baltimore.

The question is whether the Ravens will have the money to pay him with quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract extension also looming.

“I think for me, how I approach every offseason is I just try to get better and better," Andrews said. I try not to worry about the things that are not in my control. I love Baltimore. I love being here. I love playing here. I want to be here for the rest of my life, man. This is home for me. So, that’s where I’m at. I’m just going to, as a player, be the best player that I can be for this team. I know as a team that we all have a certain goal."

Andrews was recently ranked as the sixth-best tight end in the league by Pro Football Focus. Andrews was ranked behind top-rated Travis Kelce (Kanas City), George Kittle (San Francisco), Darren Waller (Las Vegas), Kyle Pitts (Atlanta) and Dallas Goedert (Philadelphia).

Andrews took over the starting job at tight end as a rookie and has become one of the team's most valuable players.

"He looks really good," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about Andrews. "He’s practiced very well. I told him, I really feel like he’s running routes the best that I’ve seen him run routes since he’s been here. [They’re] very crisp, very sharp and explosive and all of it. I’m just happy that he’s here. I think it’s an opportunity for us to improve as a team, and each player to improve individually as a player, and he’s doing that.”

Last season, Andrews had a team-high 58 receptions for 701 yards with seven touchdowns. Andrews will earn a base salary of $920,000 this season before he can test the free-agent market.

New England inked a four-year, $50 million deal with Jonnu Smith that includes $31.25 million fully guaranteed.

The Patriots also signed Hunter Henry to a three-year, $37.5 million deal, including $25 million guaranteed.

San Francisco's George Kittle is the highest-paid tight end at $15 million per season, followed by Kansas City's Travis Kelce at $14.3 million annually.

Andrews could be looking for a similar deal.

"We all are moving in the same direction, and that’s really all that I’m worried about right now," Andrews said. "You can’t worry about too much of the outside noise and what happens with that. I’m just going to let my play speak for itself. Obviously, I love Baltimore. I love being here, and I would love to be here for my whole life.”