Ravens Get Thinner After Mark Andrews, Matt Judon Reportedly Test Positive for COVID-19

BALTIMORE — Tight end Mark Andrews and linebacker Matt Judon became the latest Ravens player to test positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

This means 21 players for Baltimore are on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, two running backs — Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins — and two centers — Matt Skura and Pat Mekari.

The Ravens were already thin at tight end after Nick Boyle suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Patriots. Fullback Pat Ricard can also play tight end but he is also on the COVID-19 list.

Earlier this month, the Ravens signed Luke Willson, an eight-year veteran who last played with the Seahawks.

Andrews has type 1 diabetes, so he had initial concerns when the Covid-19 pandemic began to wreak havoc across the globe. He could have opted out of the season, but he decided to play.

“Initially when all of this came out, my first question was, ‘Are type-1 diabetics more susceptible? Or does it affect them any differently?’ And the word right now is that there's not too much more of a danger for me than [for] anybody else," he said in Zoom call with reporters. "So, just like everybody else, I'm staying smart, I'm staying inside, I'm social distancing myself from other people.

"That's all you can do. Everyone has to do their jobs and stay smart and listen to their health officials during this time, and I think we're going to be alright if we do that.”

Andrews leads the team with 38 receptions for 454 yards with six touchdowns.

The Ravens placed the franchise tag on Judon prior to the season. He leads the team with 17 quarterback hits. The other outside linebackers on the COVID-19 list are Jaylon Ferguson and Pernell McPhee.

The Ravens are scheduled to play at Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Dec. 2, after the game has already been pushed back twice because of COVID-19 issues.

Ian Rapoport, of NFL.com, and ESPN"s Adam Schefter were the first to report on Andrews.

Rapoport reported Judon tested positive.