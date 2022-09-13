Ravens Announce Game-Day Promotions

OWINGS MILLS Md. — The Ravens announced their 2022 regular season game promotions and events schedule, which includes giveaways and special ceremonies throughout the year.

Highlighting the events are an Oct. 23 10-year anniversary celebration of the Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII-winning team and the Dec. 4 Ring of Honor, presented by Meritage Jewelers, induction of Marshal Yanda.

The regular season home schedule begins this Sunday, Sept. 18, when the Ravens welcome the Dolphins to M&T Bank Stadium. All fans will receive the first of two Ravens flag giveaways this year, the second coming on New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2023) vs. the Steelers. This Sunday, there will also be pre-game ceremonies honoring Tony Siragusa and Jaylon Ferguson, who each passed away on June 22.

The Ravens will also hand out three additional vintage style posters throughout the season, the first of which was distributed during their Aug. 11 preseason game, with giveaway dates scheduled for Oct. 2 (vs. Buffalo), Nov. 20 (vs. Carolina) and Dec. 24 (vs. Atlanta).

On Oct. 9, the Ravens host the defending AFC Champion Bengals on Sunday Night Football, with all fans receiving LED Bracelets to wear during the night as part of the in-game entertainment experience that features music synced to lights in the bracelets.

On Oct. 23, the Ravens face Cleveland and celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Super Bowl XLVII Championship team. The day marks a reunion for that historic group, with more than 50 players from the team expected to be on hand. In addition, all fans will receive a Super Bowl XLVII Championship banner to commemorate the victory in New Orleans.

On Dec. 4, the organization will induct Yanda into the Ravens Ring of Honor, presented by Meritage Jewelers. All fans in attendance will take home a commemorative pin featuring Yanda’s No. 73.

The Ravens are also proud to support the following NFL initiatives throughout the season at M&T Bank Stadium:

Crucial Catch: On Oct. 9, the Ravens will support the NFL's Crucial Catch mission to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction. The league, its clubs, players, the NFL Player Association and the American Cancer Society are committed to providing individuals with the tools they need to help better understand early detection and ways to reduce cancer risk.

Salute to Service: On Nov. 20, the Ravens will support Salute to Service, a year-round effort to honor, empower and connect our nation's service members, veterans and their families. The initiative is grounded in deep partnership with nonprofits and organizations that support the military community and the United States across the world.

My Cause My Cleats: On Dec. 4, the Ravens will take part in My Cause My Cleats, as NFL players reveal their passions beyond the game and wear their hearts on their feet. Players have an opportunity to pick a cause that is important to them and represent their chosen organization on custom designed cleats.

Inspire Change: On Dec. 24, the Ravens will support the NFL's Inspire Change efforts, which have committed $250 million to social justice causes over the next 10 years, addressing barriers to opportunity and equality.

Play 60: On Jan. 1, 2023, the Ravens will support NFL Play 60, whose mission is to empower youth to be the most physically active and healthy. NFL PLAY 60 is the league's national youth health and wellness campaign that encourages kids to get physically active for at least 60 minutes a day.

Here's the breakdown

9/18: MIAMI, —, RAVENS FLAG

10/2 BUFFALO — LEGENDS POSTER (2 OF 4)

10/9: CINCINNATI — LED BRACELET

10/23 CLEVELAND — SUPER BOWL XLVII BANNER

11/20 CAROLINA — RAVENS POSTER (3 OF 4)

12/4 DENVER — MARSHAL YANDA RING OF HONOR PIN

12/24 ATLANTA — CHARM CITY FOOTBALL POSTER (4 OF 4)

1/1/23 PITTSBURGH — THE FLOCK AND FOOTBALL FLAG