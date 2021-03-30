Rumor Mill: Will Ravens Make A Run at Antonio Brown ... Again?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Could the Ravens make a move to sign Antonio Brown again?

Former Baltimore tight end and co-host of the Undisputed Shannon Sharpe contends the Ravens are interested in signing the wide receiver, who won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

Brown reportedly is holding out for more money and that's the main reason he has not re-signed with the Buccaneers, according to Sharpe.

Baltimore could certainly use another playmaking wide receiver. The Ravens finished last in the NFL last season for passing yards and attempts.

However, Sharpe was not confident Baltimore was the best place for Brown, who would expect between 150 to 170 targets over the course of the season.

"That never going to happen [in Baltimore]," Sharpe said.

Last season, Brown was targeted 62 times and caught 45 passes for 483 yards with four touchdowns over eight games.

At age 32, Brown showed he can still be a playmaker.

Skip Bayless, Sharpe's counterpart on The Undisputed, contends there is a solid opportunity in Baltimore to catch passes from Lamar Jackson. Brown also has a solid rapport with Jackson because they worked out together in the offseason. Brown is also the cousin of Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown, so there is an obvious connection.

"When you look at Baltimore and you look at the opportunity to play with his first cousin, who is Marquise Hollywood Brown, and a close friend of his who is Lamar; they’re all from the same sort of neighborhood in Miami," Bayless said. "He would be happy there as far as the connections there with his teammates. But again, would you get any more targets that you got from Tom Brady? No, you would not.”

This is not the first time Antonio Brown was connected to the Ravens.

Last year, Brown added fuel to a rumor about signing with Baltimore by posting a photo of himself wearing a Ravens uniform on Snapchat in May.

Jackson created a buzz when a video surfaced of him throwing passes to Brown in Florida. Jackson later insisted that he'd welcome Brown to Baltimore.

"He’s a cool, down-to-earth guy and he’s passionate about the sport of football," Jackson said over the summer. "When he was working, you could tell, this man, he’s going to go 24/7. And after the workout, he still went and lifted. He already – prior to the workout, he lifted. We go out there and go to throwing routes, after that, guys went and lifted some more. I’m like, ‘Man, this guy, there’s no quitting with him.’ That’s the type of guy we need in our locker room.

"And I feel like the locker room here is different from any other locker room. It’s like a brotherhood going on. It’s none of that outside noise; it’s strictly inside. We worry about each other; we worry about what we have going on. We want to win, and I can just tell in him that he wants to win. He wants to play ball.”

The Seattle Seahawks are also reportedly interested in Antonio Brown.