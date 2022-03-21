Ravens Apparently Were Not Interested in Bringing Back Bradley Bozeman

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — It was not much of a surprise that former Ravens center Bradley Bozeman signed with the Carolina Panthers.

However, the contract did raise a few eyebrows.

Bozeman reportedly signed a one-year deal worth $2.8 million that included incentives.

This is team-friendly contact and one the Ravens could have easily absorbed.

It's possible Baltimore was not interested in retaining Bozeman after he reportedly turned down a contract offer during the season. They decided to move in a different direction with the center position.

Bozeman played mostly well for the Ravens. There were a few errant snaps but that was an issue that plagued him throughout the season.

He was also durable and played in 16 games.

The Ravens now have a hole at center that they can fill with a player already on the roster with Patrick Mekari or Trystan Colon. Both showed potential with the position.

The Ravens could still sign a free agent, such as Matt Paradis, JC Tretter or Billy Price, or grab a center in the upcoming draft, which also seems likely.

Bozeman was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round (215th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent the first two years of his career at left guard before moving to his natural position at center last season where he started all 16 games.

But it appears the team was simply ready to move on.