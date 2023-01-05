Ravens Backup Tyler Huntley Limited In Practice, Lamar Jackson Still Out

Coach John Harbaugh declined to provide a further update on Tyler Huntley or Lamar Jackson.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was limited in practice with a right shoulder and wrist injury, which makes his status uncertain for the regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Huntley has gone 3-2 since taking over for Lamar Jackson, who is sidelined since Week 13 with a knee injury.

Huntley has thrown for 658 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions (77.2 rating). He has also run for 137 yards on 43 carries (3.2 ypc).

Coach John Harbaugh declined to provide a further update on Huntley. If Huntley cannot play against the Bengals, rookie Anthony Brown would likely get the start.

"I’m just going to leave all that stuff alone," Harbaugh said.

As far as Jackson is concerned, the hope was that he would be able to return to practice since suffering the sprained PCL on Dec. 4. Jackson hasn’t practiced since the injury, a span of 13 consecutive sessions.

There are now questions about whether he will play again this season.

Jackson has thrown for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions over 12 games this season. He also leads the team with 764 yards rushing.

When asked about Jackson's status, Harbaugh replied: "I’m just probably going to leave all that stuff alone. I’m going to focus on the game and just get ready to coach our guys and have our guys get ready to play the game.”

There was some good news for the Ravens.

Cornerback Marcus Peters returned to practice Wednesday and defensible end Calais Campbell is also expected to be back.

“[It was] good to see Marcus [Peters] out there, absolutely," Harbaugh said. "Calais will be out there tomorrow, so there you go.”