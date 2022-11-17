Baker Mayfield Declined Invitation by Lamar Jackson's Mother to Work Out

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield recounted a story this week when Lamar Jackson's mother invited him to Florida to train with her son after the two attended the Heisman ceremony in New York.

She had helped her son improve his game and was confident she could do the same with Mayfield.

Mayfield declined the invitation because it was so "intimidating."

"His mom used to work him out," Mayfield said. "She told me stories. She told me to get my ass down to Florida to go work out with him. I politely declined after a few beverages at the Heisman ceremony. She's intimidating. There's a reason why he's so tough."

Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 2016 and Mayfield took home the honors one year later.

Mayfield and Jackson are intertwined because they were both parts of the quarterback-heavy 2018 draft.

Mayfield was the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns and the Ravens selected Jackson with the 32nd overall pick.

Mayfield's career fizzled in Cleveland and he was traded to the Panthers this offseason.

Jackson was the NFL MVP in 2019 and he and the Ravens are still trying to work out a long-term deal.

Jackson had no idea about the interception between Mayfield and his mother, Felicia Jones

“He said he was intimidated by my mom?" Jackson asked when told about the story. "I don’t know anything about that; I’ve never heard that one. You all are telling me something new. I don’t recall; I do not recall. I’m clueless; I don’t even know what’s going on.”

Nonetheless, that workout could have worked in Mayfield's favor.