Ravens Director of College Scouting Joe Hortiz Breaks Down WR Rashod Bateman

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —Rashod Bateman is a smart football player.

That's one of the attributes that stood out for the Baltimore Ravens when they were scouting him at the University of Minnesota.

Baltimore eventually selected Bateman in the first-round of the draft and the coaches expect him to make an impact as a rookie,

"I think one of the things that really stood out about Rashod is his safety awareness," Ravens director of college scouting Joe Hortiz said. "That’s really critical, I think, for receivers to find success early is just overall awareness of the defense and what the defense is doing to him pre-snap, during the play, post-snap when everything is moving, when bodies are moving – to be able to process that, and I think he can do that pretty well with his instincts and his feel.

"That’s more advanced, certainly. I think they do a good job up there [at Minnesota] with their wideouts. So, it’s not surprising to see from a player coming from Minnesota. But yes, it’s one of those things that you don’t see … Not every receiver has it coming out. Sometimes it takes a little bit more time.”

Bateman is one of the most productive wide receivers in the history of the University of Minnesota. He caught at least one pass in all 31 games he appeared and had 147 receptions for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns — fifth in school history. He also recorded ten 100‐yard receiving games — fourth in school history.

Bateman ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and posted a 36-inch vertical jump and broad jump of 10 feet, 3 inches during his Pro Day.

"We’re so used to going to schools, going to games, watching a player at practice, seeing and feeling the speed early in the process," Hortiz said. "And with Rashod, really didn’t see it [and] didn’t get a chance to experience it until then. And when I came out of the Pro Day, I called [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] and I called [head coach] John [Harbaugh], and I’m like, ‘Hey man, you’ve got to watch his Pro Day.’ You can definitely feel the speed.

"Because John will ask that question, ‘Could you feel the guys’ speed? Could you feel his power?’ And there are times where you really didn’t see it, you didn’t’ feel it. And with him [Bateman], you really felt it – his ability to really just get in-and-out and show that twitch and strength that can transition into the burst and explosion. So, yes, certainly the Pro Day helped, but again, other receivers had good Pro Days as well.