Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey Named 'Top 5 Batman and Robin Duos'

Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey form one of the best cornerback units in the NFL.

They were recently ranked third in the "Top 5 Batman and Robin Duos" by the NFL Network behind Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce and Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Bucky Brooks writes:

"Playing great defense in today's NFL is all about forcing turnovers. With that in mind, the Ravens' defense will always rank among the game's best units as long as Peters and Humphrey are leading the way as ball magnets in the secondary. Peters is a turnover machine with 31 career interceptions and nine forced fumbles in six seasons. Although he will give up an occasional play as a fearless gambler, the veteran routinely makes up for his mistakes with a timely interception that changes the momentum of the game. Humphrey is the best ball puncher on the perimeter since Charles "Peanut" Tillman helped the Bears' defense wreak havoc on the league years ago. The All-Pro finished 2020 with a league-high eight forced fumbles and 2.5 sacks as a slot/outside corner with superb instincts and awareness. These two former first-round picks give the Ravens the league's best turnover producers in a defensive backfield."

Humphrey led the NFL with a Ravens’ single-season record eight forced fumbles, also registering a team-high 11 passes defended.

Peters tied for the NFL’s third-most takeaways — four Interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Pro Football Focus ranked the Ravens’ secondary as the second-best in the league behind the Denver Broncos.