Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Ravens — Bears: What We Learned

    Baltimore earns another improbable win.
    Author:

    The Ravens managed another amazing comeback in a 16-13 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 11.

    Here's What We Learned:

    — Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was in the unenviable position of having to fill in for Lamar Jackson, who was a late scratch because of an illness. Huntley had some early jitters but got more comfortable as the game wore on. Huntley threw a 30-yard pass to Sammy Watkins that gave the Ravens the ball inside the Chicago 5, setting up Devonta Freeman's winning touchdown run. Huntley completed 26 of 36 pass attempts for 219 yards with an interception. He also ran for 40 yards on seven carries. It was a solid performance. 

    — Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser is having a stellar season and was a key difference in the game. Bowser finished with two sacks and had a third called back because of a penalty. He also had five tackles. Patrick Queen had a team-high seven tackles, including one for a loss, and is much better at the WILL. 

    — The big plays were almost fatal to the Ravens again. Andy Dalton gave the Bears a 7-6 lead on a 60-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney. At least three Ravens defenders missed a tackle on the play. Then, Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin beat Ravens cornerback Chris Westry on a double move and caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Dalton with under two minutes left. Overall, though, the Ravens played mostly solid on defense and made a key stop at the end of the game. Justin Houston also had a sack and has 101 for his career.

    Read More

    — The Ravens running back performed much better, and the team finished with 123 yards on the ground. Devonta Freeman (16 carries, 49 yards, 1 touchdown) ran hard and picked up some key first down. Latavius Murray (10 carries, 32 yards) also moved the chain with some aggressive runs. 

    — Tight end Mark Andrews did a good job calming Huntley down with his ability to get open and make some acrobatic catches downfield. Andrews finished with 73 yards on eight receptions (10 targets).

    — The Ravens (7-3) took over the second seed in the AFC playoffs with Buffalo's 41-15 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Baltimore also remains in first place in the AFC North. The Patriots (7-4) now own the third seed. 


    USATSI_17207905
    News

    Ravens — Bears: What We Learned

    26 seconds ago
    USATSI_17207923
    News

    Ravens Overcome Bears Without Lamar Jackson

    24 minutes ago
    bs-sp-ravens-bears-preseason-0802
    News

    Ravens-Bears Week 11 Pregame Notes: Lamar Jackson Will Not Play

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_11014560
    News

    Ravens-Bears Week 11 Predictions Roundup

    9 hours ago
    bs-sp-ravens-bears-preseason-0802
    News

    Ravens-Bears Week 11 Preview, Prediction, Where to Watch

    9 hours ago
    bs-sp-ravens-bears-preseason-0802
    News

    Lamar Jackson Now Listed As Questionable to Play Against Bears

    Nov 20, 2021
    M323WODD4YGU74CX37A2QWSRCM
    News

    Ravens Expect Another Tough Weather Day in Chicago

    Nov 20, 2021
    USATSI_17144544
    News

    Lamar Jackson Primed for Bounce-Back Game Against Bears

    Nov 20, 2021