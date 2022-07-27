Skip to main content

Ravens Place Ben Cleveland on Non-Football Injury List

Guard must watch from sidelines.

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— The Ravens placed guard Ben Cleveland on the non-football injury list on the first day of training camp.

This could mean that he failed his conditioning test. Cleveland will get a chance to retake the test in the coming days.

This is a setback for Cleveland who is competing for the starting job at left guard. 

Tyre Phillips and Ben Powers likely have the edge over him. 

Cleveland, who was selected by the Ravens in the third round (94th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft, played in 12 games (four starts) at left guard during his rookie season. 

He's been mostly inconsistent. 

Ravens sign wide receiver 

The Ravens also announced they signed wide receiver Bailey Gaither.

Gaither, 6-feet, 180 pounds, went undrafted in 2021 from San Jose State. He caught 135 passes for 2,227 yards and 18 touchdowns over his college career. 

