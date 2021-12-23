As Ravens COVID Cases Surge, Bengals Have Way to Combat Virus: Boredom

Cincinnati is healthy going into rematch with Baltimore.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — As the Ravens deal with a surging number of new COVID cases, their Week 16 opponent, the Bengals, have not dealt with the same adversity.

Cincinnati has jas just one player on the reserve/COVID-19 list with starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

Meanwhile, the Ravens have 11 players on the 53-man roster on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

How have the Bengals been able to keep their number so low?

Quarterback Joe Burrow has a theory.

"Fortunately, there's not a ton to do in Cincinnati," he said. "Nobody is going out to clubs and bars and getting COVID every weekend. But we've been healthy."

The Ravens and Bengals are tied for first place in the AFC North at 8-6.

This week's matchup will go a long way in securing the division winner and a potential; spot in the playoffs.

The Bengals dominated the Ravens 41-17 in Week 7.

Burrow threw for 416 yards with three touchdowns.

The Ravens could be shorthanded in the rematch because of their COVID issues.

The players dealing with the virus consist of: safeties Geno Stone and Chuck Clark; defensive tackle Justin Madubuike; linebackers Chris Board, Kristian Welch Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee; wide receiver Sammy Watkins; cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Chris Westry; and center Trystan Colon.

Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 15 of 31 pass attempts for 257 yards with a touchdown and was sacked five times in that first game. Jackson's status for this game is uncertain because of an ankle injury.

The Bengals don't have those challenges.

"We're still a healthy team, which not a lot of people can say at this point of the season," Burrow said. "We've been lucky as far as injuries and COVID."