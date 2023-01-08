Ravens — Bengals Inactive Players for Week 18

Baltimore almost appears to be conceding the game to get ready for next week's playoff matchup.

The Ravens decided to rest several of their key players for the regular-season finale against the Bengals.

Running back J.K. Dobbins, tight end Mark Andrews, cornerback Marcus Peters, guard Kevin Zeitler, cornerback Brandon Stephens, defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols, and quarterback Lamar Jackson were all ruled inactive.

Ravens rookie quarterback Anthony Brown will make his first career start with Tyler Huntley out with shoulder and wrist injuries.

Baltimore waived tight end Nick Boyle and wide receiver DeSean Jackson to make room for quarterback Brett Hundley and Nichols from the practice squad.

The Ravens also activated wide receiver Tylan Wallace and cornerback Daryl Worley from IR

Baltimore (10-6) has already clinched a playoff spot, but can't win the AFC North because of the unbalanced schedule created by the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest.

If the Ravens beat the Bengals (11-4) in Week 18 and then face them in the wild-card round, a coin flip will determine whether the game will be played in Baltimore or Cincinnati. Baltimore is currently the No. 6 seed in the playoffs but can move to the No. 5 seed if it beats Cincinnati and the Los Angeles Chargers lose to the Denver Broncos.

The Bengals' inactive players are QB Jake Browning, RB Chris Evans, CB Jalen Davis, OT D’Ante Smith, TE Devin Asiasi, and DE Jeff Gunter.

Cornerback Eli Apple, who was listed as questionable, is active.