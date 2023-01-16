Ravens — Bengals Inactives: Will OLB David Ojabo Boost Baltimore's Pass Rush?

Rookie tight end Charlie Kolar is also active for the second straight week.

Ravens rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo is active for the second straight week.

Ojabo had a strip-sack on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow last week and he is looking to have similar success in this Wild-Card matchup.

Rookie tight end Charlie Kolar is not active. He showed his ability to catch the ball in traffic and finished with four receptions for 49 yards in Week 18.

The Ravens are set at tight end with Mark Andrews and fellow rookie Isaiah Likely.

Baltimore is also confident at running back with J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. All three players could get substantial work with Hill making his mark on special teams.

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters is active after missing the last three games with a calf injury. Peters had a career-low one interception this past season, but he has dealt with injuries.

The Ravens' inactive players are:

RB Kenyan Drake

TE Charlie Kolar

CB Damarion Williams

WR Binjimen Victor

QB Lamar Jackson

CB Brandon Stephens

OL Trystan Colon

The Bengals' inactives:

RB Chris Evans

CB Jalen Davis

LB Keandre Jones

G Alex Cappa

DE Raymond Johnson

TE Devin Asiasi

DE Jeff Gunter