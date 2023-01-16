Skip to main content
ILB Patrick Queen Talks About Bengals Complaints
ILB Patrick Queen Talks About Bengals Complaints

Ravens — Bengals Inactives: Will OLB David Ojabo Boost Baltimore's Pass Rush?

Rookie tight end Charlie Kolar is also active for the second straight week.

In this story:

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

Ravens rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo is active for the second straight week.

Ojabo had a strip-sack on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow last week and he is looking to have similar success in this Wild-Card matchup.

Rookie tight end Charlie Kolar is not active. He showed his ability to catch the ball in traffic and finished with four receptions for 49 yards in Week 18.

The Ravens are set at tight end with Mark Andrews and fellow rookie Isaiah Likely.

Baltimore is also confident at running back with J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. All three players could get substantial work with Hill making his mark on special teams. 

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters is active after missing the last three games with a calf injury. Peters had a career-low one interception this past season, but he has dealt with injuries.

The Ravens' inactive players are: 

RB Kenyan Drake 

TE Charlie Kolar 

CB Damarion Williams 

WR Binjimen Victor 

QB Lamar Jackson 

CB Brandon Stephens 

OL Trystan Colon

The Bengals' inactives: 

RB Chris Evans 

CB Jalen Davis 

LB Keandre Jones 

G Alex Cappa 

DE Raymond Johnson 

TE Devin Asiasi 

DE Jeff Gunter