Ravens — Bengals Inactives: Will OLB David Ojabo Boost Baltimore's Pass Rush?
Ravens rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo is active for the second straight week.
Ojabo had a strip-sack on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow last week and he is looking to have similar success in this Wild-Card matchup.
Rookie tight end Charlie Kolar is not active. He showed his ability to catch the ball in traffic and finished with four receptions for 49 yards in Week 18.
The Ravens are set at tight end with Mark Andrews and fellow rookie Isaiah Likely.
Baltimore is also confident at running back with J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. All three players could get substantial work with Hill making his mark on special teams.
Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters is active after missing the last three games with a calf injury. Peters had a career-low one interception this past season, but he has dealt with injuries.
The Ravens' inactive players are:
RB Kenyan Drake
TE Charlie Kolar
CB Damarion Williams
WR Binjimen Victor
QB Lamar Jackson
CB Brandon Stephens
OL Trystan Colon
The Bengals' inactives:
RB Chris Evans
CB Jalen Davis
LB Keandre Jones
G Alex Cappa
DE Raymond Johnson
TE Devin Asiasi
DE Jeff Gunter