Ravens-Bengals Injury Report: Ronnie Stanley Misses Practice

Baltimore Ravens could be missing key players.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not practice Friday, leaving his much-anticipated season debut in doubt.

Stanley fully participated in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was wearing workout clothes on Friday. 

Coach John Harbaugh did not rule him out of the Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Harbaugh said it will be disclosed whether Stanley is playing at 6:50 p.m. Sunday — when the inactive players are announced. 

"I'm feeling good. We'll see where we're at," Harbaugh said. "I'm not going to really comment on who's playing and who's not playing." 

Offensive lineman Pat Mekari could be back in the lineup after missing the previous game with a sprained ankle. 

More problematic is the quad injury to cornerback Marcus Peters, who is listed as questionable. The Ravens need Peters to support a secondary that will be under pressure against quarterback Joe Burrow.  

In addition, wide receiver Rashod Bateman did not practice because of a left foot injury and he has been ruled out for the game against the Bengals. 

Running back Justice Hill, who is averaging 6.6 yards per carry, is dealing with a hamstring and did not practice. He is also out for the game.

Linebacker Justin Houston has been ruled out. 

Ravens Final Injury Report

WR Rashod Bateman — Foot — Out

LB Josh Bynes — Hip — Full

G Ben Cleveland — Foot — Out

RB J.K. Dobbins — Ches— Full 

RB Justice Hill — Hamstring — Out

OLB Justin Houston — Groin — Out

OL Patrick Mekari — Ankle — Full 

CB Marcus Peters — Quad — Questionable

T Ronnie Stanley — Ankle — Questionable

Bengals Final Injury Report

TE Devin Asiasi — Ankle — Questionable

WR Tee Higgins — Ankle — Questionable

TE Hayden Hurst — Groin — Questionable

K Evan McPherson — Groin — Full 

LB Germaine Pratt — Knee — Full 

