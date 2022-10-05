Ravens-Bengals Notebook— Marcus Peters: 'I Got Nothing for Y’All'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters declined to speak to several reporters camped out at his locker Wednesday.

Peters and coach John Harbaugh had a heated exchange in the final minutes of the 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

"I got nothing for y’all," Peters said before leaving the locker room.

Two weeks after blowing a three-touchdown fourth-quarter lead to Miami, the Ravens allowed the Bills to score 20 unanswered points to escape with a victory.

Frustrations boiled over.

Peters had to be restrained on the sideline in the final minutes and he traded words with Harbaugh.

Harbaugh expects it to be business-as-usual with Peters this week.

“Marcus is an emotional guy; I’m an emotional guy," Harbaugh said. "I’m not worried about that at all. We’ll be fine. What I said last night about Marcus stands, that’s how I feel about him. I don’t anticipate any issues at all. We’re here. Unless things have changed – and I’ll talk to him when the opportunity comes up – we’re going to be great friends for the rest of our lives. We’re going to look back, and when we see each other at the reunion one day, I’ll probably put him in a headlock.

"If you think it’s not going to be like that in these kinds of environments, then maybe it’s a perfect world, but I don’t worry about that stuff.”

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman is dealing with a foot injury he suffered in the second half against the Bills and did not practice.

His availability for the Week 5 game against the Bengals is uncertain.

If Bateman cannot play, Harbaugh said it's possible for James Proche to get some added reps.

Running back J.K. Dobbins also was out with a chest injury but Harbaugh expressed optimism that he will be available against Cincinnati.

Fellow running back Justice Hill injured his hamstring against the Bills and was also out.

The players on the first Injury Report are:

LB Josh Bynes — Hip — Full Participant

DE Calais Campbell — Veteran Day – DNP

OLB Justin Houston — Groin — DNP

OL Patrick Mekari — Ankle — Limited

CB Marcus Peters — Veteran Day– DNP

T Ronnie Stanley — Ankle — Full

Bengals Injury Report

TE Devin Asiasi — Ankle — DNP

T La’el Collins —Veteran Day – DNP

WR Tee Higgins — Ankle — Limited

TE Hayden Hurst — Groin — Limited

K Evan McPherson — Groin — Limited

LB Germaine Pratt — Knee — Full